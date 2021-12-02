The Golden Ball forgets Paolo Rossi

The blue champion won the award in 1982, who died a year ago, he was not mentioned among the great winners of the trophy. The head of France Football: “Useless controversy. If it were ever needed, I will speak directly with Paolo Rossi’s family”

A partially disputed award, but also a forgetting of weight. In addition to the trophy awarded to Lionel Messi, despite the censored merit of Robert Lewandowski, Monday’s Ballon d’Or award ceremony paid a fitting tribute to Diego Maradona and Gerd Muller. But not to Paolo Rossi, who passed away a year ago, and who won the France Football trophy in 1982. In short, a void that raises doubts, beyond the criticisms of the seventh title of the PSG champion. But for Pascal Ferré, head of the French monthly, as well as head of the award, these are “useless controversies”.

Tribute – Immediately after assigning the Kopa prize to the Spaniard Pedri, as the best under 21 of the year, the lineup of the event focused on the memory of Maradona and the champion Muller. The first, who received the Ballon d’Or after his career ended because the award was not awarded to non-European players during his years on the pitch, died a year ago. The German, who won ahead of Bobby Moore and Gigi Riva in 1970, in August. Both obviously deserved to be remembered. And France Football did it with a nice service, accompanied not only by archive images of their exploits, but also with the comments of the two protagonists of the evening: Messi, who considers Maradona to be his idol, and Lewandowski who is precisely this one. year, after 49 years, he broke Muller’s goal record in the Bundesliga, reaching 41 goals.

Forgetfulness – All right and well orchestrated, while enhancing the two direct competitors for the most anticipated prize. Too bad, however, that during the two hours of the ceremony there was not even a mention for Paolo Rossi, such as the one that the presenter Didier Drogba reserved for example for the Rossoneri Simon Kjaer, present at the Chatelet Theater and 18th in the general classification, for the courage shown by saving the life of the Nerazzurri Christian Eriksen, victim of a heart attack during the Denmark-Finland, at the European Championship. The feeling is that the 1982 World Champion, who was later crowned in front of Alain Giresse and Zbigniew Boniek by France Football jurors, has simply been forgotten. Contacted, Ferré prefers to gloss over: “I don’t want to get into this kind of controversy, everything I said would be distorted. You can’t read every aspect of the ceremony in a controversial key. If ever it were needed, I will talk about it directly with Paolo Rossi’s family. “.

December 1, 2021 (change December 1, 2021 | 21:48)

