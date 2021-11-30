The Golden Ball in Messi becomes an international scandal: the protest of the players

The awarding of the 2021 Ballon d’Or to Leo Messi has created enormous controversy. There are those who speak openly of scandal and those who considered Lewandowski more deserving.

Leo Messi won the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time. The Argentine increases his booty, but for the second time he wins this award amid controversy. Already in 2010 there were many grumbles, Leo mocked the then Barcelona mates Xavi and Iniesta, this time he mocked Lewandowski, who chewed bitter. The PSG player with refinement asked to assign a real Ballon d’Or award to the Polish bomber, who finished second and probably would have won it last year if he had been awarded. The success of Messi is debatable and also many players, not only Cristiano Ronaldo, did not take it well and expressed themselves clearly like Casillas or former champions like Matthaeus.

In 2021 Messi with Argentina won the Copa America, a trophy that Albiceleste had been missing since 1993. An eternity, but with Barcelona he only won the King’s Cup, and in the minutes he placed the title of top scorer in La Liga. He has done very little with PSG so far. With this budget, the Argentine went on to win the trophy that for many should have been awarded to one of Jorginho (he won the Champions League and European Super Cup with Chelsea and the European Championships), Lewandowski (who has been scoring in bursts with Bayern for two years. and picks up trophies) or Benzema (who is experiencing a second youth with Real Madrid). He could have ended up on the podium or maybe not and instead Messi even won the prize.

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, champion of the world and of Europe with Spain, in the night he published a tweet in which he harshly criticizes this decision. Casillas shows his admiration for Messi, but believes that today’s football awards should be judged differently: “I find it more and more difficult to believe in football awards, for me Messi is one of the 5 best players in all of history, but you have to start knowing who is the most exceptional after a season. It’s not that difficult, the others make it difficult. “.

Leo Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or: second Lewandowski, third Jorginho

Words of keeping similar from Toni Kroos, Real Madrid midfielder, which generally does not have a lot of hair on the tongue and is often expressed directly. After a Champions League match he had declared that he did not consider individual prizes, but speaking of the Golden Ball he added: “If the rewards are there, then they should be fair. And in my opinion this time is absolutely not the case.”. In the podcast he holds with his brother Felix, Kroos said: “What is wrong with the choice is first and foremost the first place. For me Jorginho on the podium yes because he won everything. Lewandowski second is also fine, but for me Benzema should have won if you wanted to reward the best player of the last year. And thinking about Cristiano and his goals in the Champions League, I think he too is ahead of Messi. “

Kroos therefore with a straight leg on the prize given to Messi and pulls the water at the mill of teammate Benzema, while a great champion of the past, as well as Ballon d’Or in 1990, Lothar Matthaus, who speaking to Sky Germany said he would have preferred to award the prize to Lewandowski: “Honestly, I don’t understand it anymore. With all due respect to Messi and the other big names, no one deserved it as much as Lewandowski. He’s unmatched in the last couple of years. But even if you only look at 2021, it’s better than the rest. He broke the record of the century of Gerd Müller, is again at the top of the list of top scorers in all competitions and again this year he has surpassed everyone nationally and internationally. Messi has won the Copa America, but Benzema has also played. a great season, like Salah e obviously there is also Jorginho who obviously won two very important titles with Chelsea and Italy, but he’s nowhere near as exceptional as Lewandowski. “ And in Germany there is the Bild that speaks openly of the scandal related to the awarding of the Ballon d’Or 2021.

He also had the opportunity to dream of Benzema, who even ended up off the podium. Real Madrid striker he deserted the award ceremony, perhaps in controversy for the fourth place finish. An exceptional year, an avalanche of goals, the Liga won with Real Madrid and the Nations League with France did not help the 34-year-old striker who wrote on Twitter: “Thanks to everyone who supported me. I play football for you and the show continues “, while on Instagram it was much harder: “I play for those who know football”.