here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 31, 2022airs The Golden Compass on Sky Family in early evening at 21:00.

The golden compass, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

In a parallel world, each individual is flanked by his daimon, a sort of alter ego with the appearance of an animal that disappears only when the person dies. Lyra Belacqua (Dakota Blue Richards), is a lively and alert orphan. She lives in Oxford at the renowned Jordan College, flanked by her daimon Pantalaimon. The little girl spends her days running around the city in the company of her faithful friend Roger Parslow. He is assistant cook of the college, and of Pantalaimon. But Lyra’s carefree life is set to change abruptly. One day, overhearing a conversation between her guardian, Uncle Lord Arsiel (Daniel Craig), and some college professors, she learns about the existence of a mysterious entity.

This is known as Dust which allows contact between parallel worlds and which is present exclusively in the Arctic, precisely where the uncle is headed with his scientific expedition. Meanwhile, the gyptian children of Oxford and Roger suddenly disappear and Lyra is bewitched by Mrs. Coulter (Nicole Kidman) who invites her to move into her house. Before she leaves school, the headmaster of the college, the Master, entrusts the girl with the Athletiometer, a precious golden compass capable of answering any question, whose indications are decipherable only by the elect. But she Lyra will soon discover the truth and she will have to venture into a world where she will meet Texan aeronaut Lee Scoresby (Sam Elliott), witch Serafina Pekkala (Eva Green) and armored polar bear Lorek Byrnison.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Dakota Blue Richards, Eva Green, Jim Carter, Tom Courtenay, Clare Higgins, Sam Elliott, Christopher Lee, John Bett, Magda Szubanski, Hattie Morahan

