The Golden Lion of Venice, Ray Liotta and the origins of the Sopranos, Angelina Jolie among the Eternals, the latest film by Gigi Proietti, Idris Elba in the Far West: films in cinemas and on Sky, Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms

There is nothing wrong with Paolo Sorrentino not winning the Golden Lion in Venice 78. There is nothing wrong with the five Italian films in competition ( was the hand of God by Sorrentino, The hole by Michelangelo Frammartino, special jury prize, Here I laugh by Mario Martone, Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti e Latin America of the twins D’Innocenzo) they had to split a team affirmation without reaching the first position. There is nothing wrong with winning The vnement, if they have won the feminine sensitivity of Audrey Diwan, her point of view, her civil sense. And it’s not strange that Bong Jong-ho, the Korean director of Parasite president of the jury, may have preferred L’vnement to all high-ranking suitors. The respected copyright fee, the important theme, the massive impact.

L’vnement the account of the battle that the writer Annie Ernaux waged to have an abortion in the obscurantist France of the early 1960s and directed by Audrey Diwan, hitherto known for the novel in Italy Corn Vous Etes Fous, sinks into drama like a blade. The single mother, the intense Anamaria Vartolomei, is starting a model student of literature with little social aptitude and without boyfriend because men treat her as an object and only know how to disappoint her. So you think first of all about writing, writing, writing. The professors are enchanted by his preparation and his determination. Anne clings to a male dream, she’s not afraid of getting burned out. ready to give but only on condition that this does not interfere with the personal emancipation process.

When she finds out she is pregnant, she puts her foot down so as not to give up her studies. She asks not to be condemned to a future in which there is only to rinse dishes in a sink. He asks to be able to choose. But the landscape around her is hostile: the doctors refuse the prescriptions, the professors see the grain and step aside, the friends choose the status quo, the family, represented by her mother Sandrine Bonnaire, struggles to understand.

As in the Romanian drama 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 daysorni, who won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2007, the images make you jump in your chair. But there is never anything inconsistent or out of place. Audrey Diwan’s film, perfectly integrated into the #metoo model, proposes a political and social message and asks a question: what has changed since then for women? Anamaria Vartolomei deep and courageous: her availability towards the film and Anne worthy of an actress predestined for success. L’vnement it responds to an idea of ​​auteur cinema and denunciation where the image is the bearer of truth and progress. For the men instead comes yet another team defeat: deserved, it must be said.