The golden moment of Rebecca Ferguson, the queen of blockbusters

Perhaps he is the best secondary character in “Dune”, Denis Villeneuve’s film based on the famous science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. Mother of the protagonist, concubine of her father, Lady Jessica Atreides is also part of an esoteric female secret society that points to the birth of the messiah. By definition, in short, the story does not revolve around her: she is in the rear, she moves in the shadows as her son evolves and understands the greatness of his destiny. “When I read the script I was afraid of becoming just a teapot,” Rebecca Ferguson recounts in an interview.

She was not won over by the idea of ​​becoming the equivalent of an object of surrender. “Then I understood its depth.” For her, the 38-year-old Swedish-English queen of the blockbuster, since 2015 a regular presence of the franchise of “Mission Impossible” and committed in 2021 in others sci-fi thriller as “Reminiscence” alongside Hugh Jackman, this is “a great time to be a woman in the film industry,” she said: the roles are more interesting and she considers herself lucky. “Lady Jessica is a strong character. Its complexity lies in the fact that it is she who with her choices gives rise to chaos and pays the consequences, even putting her son’s life at risk ».

The landing in the universe of “Dune”, together with other actors of the caliber of Timothée Chamelet, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, is the natural outcome of his career, played on the vein of science fiction, action and thriller. The blockbuster is its dimension: after some successful Swedish fiction (“Ok, I’m a famous soap opera actress in my country. And now?”) It comes on the wave ofhype Nordic inaugurated by the books of Stieg Larsson at the BBC, she plays an unscrupulous noblewoman in “The White Queen”, a 2013 miniseries and soon after is noticed by Tom Cruise. “When they called me to tell me he wanted to talk to me I was in Morocco, in the middle of the desert, riding a camel named Bobby.”

For her, who had made her debut in Stockholm with a career as a model (closed immediately), along with years of dancing and singing, the path is traced: she is an English spy of MI6 in “Rogue Nation” in 2015, she does not change her role but only nationality in “The Russian spy”, in 2016, he returns to singing in “Florence Foster Jenkins” and experiences the psychological thriller with “The girl on the train”. At that point he tries science fiction with “Life” in 2017 and returns to the psychological thriller as a very autonomous policewoman in “The Snowman”. The following year she is still in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”, in which she returns surprisingly in the role of Ilsa Faust and we notice how a sentimental understanding develops between her and the character of Tom Cruise (she herself, she says, from little girl had fallen in love with the American actor, like millions of her peers. Unlike them, she will be able to confess it to him as a colleague).

Against all her expectations, Rebecca Ferguson also works on a horror film (“Genre I’ve never loved”), but goes through “Men in Black”, signs the third presence in “Mission: Impossible”, which will be released in 2022 and hooks “Dunes”. Each time she jumps from one role to another, being careful to avoid characterizations and stereotypes. Almost. «When Denis [Villeneuve] introduced the character of Jessica as “strong woman, we see the movie through her”, I thought, “Oh no, she’s like Ilsa Faust and all the other queens I’ve played”. How can I get out of it? “

Some compare her, given her nationality, to Ingrid Bergman, but she prefers a comparison with Isabelle Huppert because “she is unpredictable”. For this he tried to tear apart the idea of femme fatale in “Reminescence” and always for this reason he gave more depth to a Lady Jessica, trying to highlight the contradictions of an unscrupulous matriarch who suffers from the choices she imposes on others. If it worked, we will see with the second part of “Dune” when it arrives.