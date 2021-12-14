the golden night of Tuttosport

The Golden Boy of Tuttosport has in his DNA the ability to enhance the talent of the best Under 21 player in the world, discovering his class well in advance, combining the celebration with the very ideals of sport: sacrifice, hard work, fair play, respect of opponents, loyalty. The spirit of the Golden Boy, now in its nineteenth edition, is hovering stronger than ever in the spectacular golden night of which Nuvola Lavazza was the scene. This is an absolute marvel of the new Turin which, after the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup, thanks to Tuttosport has experienced another event worthy of the first Italian capital. Pedri won, obtaining an unprecedented plebiscite, just as Lewandowski won the Golden Player for the second consecutive year, awarded to him by a jury whose members add up to over two hundred titles that speak for themselves. Not to mention Lieke Martens, capable of making the satisfaction of the female European champion Barcelona even greater, in the season that in the men’s field sees the legendary Catalan club committed to laying the foundations for the relaunch at the highest levels of the team, once of Messi and now for Xavi.