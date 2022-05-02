The Golden Scorpion announces his commitment to Aislinn Derbez

The actress Aislinn Derbez and the youtuber Alex Montielbetter known as, ‘The Golden Scorpion‘, they got engaged a few days ago, and although it was all a jokeWell, they got more than one laugh out of their thousands of followers.

Everything happened during the red carpet of the new season of the reality show ‘LOL’, where ‘El Escorpión’ will participate and Eugenio Derbez, along with his son, José Eduardo, will be the drivers of this installment, which will be played by teams of two comedians.

“I want to take this opportunity to announce our wedding, soon. We are very much in love and we are going to get married next May 6 (premiere date of the new season)“, Said the comedian while the actress hugged him.

The youtuber posted the video of the announcement, in which he reiterated the wedding plans: “It was already coming, officially Aislinn Derbez, we announced our punch lifetime commitment. Neither way, father-in-law Eugenio Derbez, he better get used to it“, wrote.

In the video shared by the youtuber you can also see that Eugenio Derbez tries to prevent Aislinn from hugging the famouswhile she puts it aside, to which the youtuber expressed: “When you’re well p * nche happy with your girl and the p * nche nosy father-in-law arrives“.

For her part, Aislinn also She left a message to her fiancé as a joke; “Aww, Eugenio Derbez says that what a blessing that I already found someone to pamper me, take care of me and respect me…“The actress wrote, which also generated various reactions among her followers.