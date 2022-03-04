The Golden State Warriors star who defended LeBron James from Lakers fans

Due to the poor level of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season, the team’s fans finished LeBron James, but a Golden State Warriors star came out to defend him.

There are limits and it seems that fans of Los Angeles Lakers they crossed them with whistles and jeers that ended up Lebron James and company for the poor level they show in the 2021-22 NBA season. A star of Golden State Warriors came out in defense of ‘King’!

LeBron had one of his worst games in the Lakers’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans by 28 points and when he committed one of his seven turnovers, Los Angeles fans didn’t care that he was the ‘King’ himself. James was hissed and booed.

LeBron James’ ego is bruised and with levels of frustration that can reach a level where he gives up fighting for the ball, the Los Angeles Lakers star found an unexpected defender of the legacy he has left in the Californian team.

“I thought it was pathetic. I thought it was extremely patheticAnd like I said, I thought it was very off-putting for fans of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA.” Draymond Green said about the boos to LeBron James and company.

Draymond Green defended LeBron from criticism from Lakers fans in the NBA

Although sparks fly on the court every time they play, Draymond Green has built a strong relationship with LeBron James off the court that many describe as a friendship. For that reason, Golden State Warriors star did not hesitate to come out to defend ‘The king’ of the NBA.

“Let’s not be like spoiled brats. It’s okay to be spoiled, like you, you can be 100% spoiled, we all get spoiled at some point in our lives, but let’s not be brats. That was as bratty as anything I’ve ever seen. TConsidering this team just won a championship not even two full years ago. And now you’re booing? I thought it was completely ridiculous.” Draymond Green concluded.