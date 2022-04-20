The Golden State Warriors video with Facu Campazzo and Curry that has more than 250,000 views

A play that had Facundo Campazzo and Stephen Curry as protagonists was published by the Golden State Warriors and reached more than 250,000 views on Twitter. Video!

The party cried out for a revulsion in the defense of Denver Nuggetsbut even so, coach Michael Malone only gave entrance to Facundo Campazzo when the game against 2022 NBA Playoffs Golden State Warriors was defined.

The Nuggets went down hard losing by 20 points (106 to 126) in Game 2 of the first round playoff series against the Warriors and the most worrying thing is that even two of Facu Campazzo’s teammates were about to go to blows.

Campazzo played six minutes in Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets and after receiving the confidence of coach Michael Malone, the Argentine point guard managed to register 2 rebounds and an assist. You have to stop Stephen Curry to be able to win in the Playoffs and Facundo’s defense is presented as a tempting option.

If there’s one Nuggets player who can chase Curry all over the floor and make his life miserable, it’s him. Facundo Campazzo. With a background that brought out the best in the Warriors star, Facu and Stephen met again in a heads-up match during the Postseason game on April 18, 2022.

The Warriors video with Facu and Curry that has more than 250,000 views

The Golden State Warriors community manager decided to post a play on the one that the defense of Facundo Campazzo led to Stephen Curry to make a great shot that experts compare with a shot to the Michael Jordan. The publication with Facu and Steph adds more than 250,000 views on Twitter.