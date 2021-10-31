The golden year of Italian sport continues: the Azzurri also win the European American football championship. It hadn’t happened for 34 years

The Italian national football team had not won the European title for 34 years. The last time was in 1987, even earlier in 1983. And now, in a 2021 that has given infinite joys to Italian sport, the Blue Team has become European champion in Malmo, beating the Swedish, home champions, with the score of 41-14. “It’s all true! It really happened! Champions of Europe! », Reads the post published on social networks by the Italian American Football Federation, which celebrates the work of the team of head coach Davide Giuliano. The tricolor is still waving in a continental competition, after the successes of the men’s national football teams, both men’s and women’s volleyballs and other goals. Filippo Ganna, after collecting Olympic medals in cycling, was reconfirmed as world champion in Bruges. Gianmarco Tamberi, gold in Tokyo 2020 after difficult years marked by injuries, won the Diamond League in Zurich.

And speaking of the Games, the Italian team broke its all-time record for the number of medals: 40 in total, with Marcell Jacobs standard-bearer at the closing ceremony, after having received the consecration of the fastest man in the world, with the gold in the 100 meters. Even more fortunate was the Italian expedition to the Paralympics: 69 medals and Bebe Vio – gold in foil – even praised by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. And even if, in the final against Novak Djokovic, he was defeated, in the golden year of Italian sport Matteo Berrettini cannot fail to be mentioned: on 11 July he became the first blue in history to step on the grass at Wimbledon in the last act of the London tennis tournament.

