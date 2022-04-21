The good chemistry of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the movie ‘The Lost City’ | Cinema | Entertainment

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in The Lost City, an action and adventure comedy that displaced, at the end of March, from the box office -in the United States and Canada- to the recent film Batman with Robert Pattinson (according to Comscore data).

The film recreates the story of Loretta (Bullock), a writer of romantic novels who is on a promotional tour of her book around the country. She does not go alone, she is accompanied by her model (Tatum) who monopolizes the cover of her bestseller. In this adventure, the protagonist will suffer an attempted kidnapping, which will lead them both to enter the jungle in order to survive this mysterious attack. Part of Loretta’s bitterness stems from the death of her husband, an adventurous archaeologist who was about to discover an ancient civilization and city on which her book is based.

But Bullock and Tatum are not alone. The cast is also made up of other familiar faces such as Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe. We all know that the actress is one of the most favorite of Hollywood cinema and it was precisely she who convinced Pitt to be part of this Paramount film directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee.

It was thanks to the fact that the same stylist who does Bullock’s hair also works for Pitt. She was the one who pulled the strings so that both actors contacted each other and talked about the proposal. So it was. But Sandra was motivated because she had already worked with Brad on Bullet Train (2022). “Janine used to say to Brad, ‘What would you like your hair to be like if you were to play this role? What would you do with this paper? And then all of a sudden it got real and we were in a conversation via Zoom, talking to him about the movie. Before we knew it, I was in the jungle,” Adam Nee told Variety.

Another character is that of Daniel Radcliffe. The Harry Potter student goes on to play a slightly more sweaty villain in the middle of the jungle in the Dominican Republic, where the filming took place. And it was in this very place that Bullock and Tatum plus the production team contracted a virus, and it was not COVID-19.

Bullock confessed that his first impressions of Daniel Radcliffe were not the best. In this opportunity, the actor brings to life Fairfax, a billionaire who stands out for also being an international criminal. He is responsible for Loretta’s kidnapping: he is obsessed with finding that “lost city”, which gives her novel its title, and he needs her help.

It is a very different role from the one that gave him global popularity: Harry Potter. And, at the beginning, the protagonist believed that he would be clearly influenced by her experience in the JK Rowling saga. She in an interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show she said: “I really came to admire him. I liked it a lot because it was not at all what I expected it to be.” Thus, the actress explained: “I thought it would be a narcissistic child actor who had become an adult that it would just come with all kinds of drama. But it was nothing like that.”

infected by a virus

While the cast was careful not to catch COVID-19 during filming, they had to deal with another virus that led to several having a stomach illness. “We were in the middle of a pandemic and we were scared. Then we had an epidemic of some parasite. We had intravenous hydration, we almost lost our first assistant director. There are no portable toilets in a jungle”, Bullock told EW.

Because they were in the jungle, the question everyone is asking is: how did they do to relieve themselves? The Oscar winner herself for The Blind Side narrated how she and all her companions did. “We either contained him as much as we could or he just didn’t drink any fluids so he didn’t have to use the bathroom, and then an IV at the end of the day,” she added.

But Sandra Bullock has also said that it was a rewarding experience, as several came out of being locked up in their homes due to the pandemic, so the chemistry was good. “We were very lucky that everyone was on the same page about what kind of adventure we wanted to have, what we were going to be for each other, and what kind of movie we were going to make. We were all on the same page, which doesn’t always happen,” he told the New York Times.

Curiosities

Daniel Radcliffe as the villainous Fairfax in ‘The Lost City’, along with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock (back). Photo: Paramount.

Ryan Reynolds was originally cast in the male lead, which marked a reunion with Sandra Bullock – also producing The Lost City – after The Proposal (2009), but a deal could not be reached and Channing Tatum was cast instead.

Pitt’s character is Jack Trainer and is a nod to the film Romancing the Stone (1984), with Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito. In that film the main character was called Jack Colton and Mary Ellen Trainor, the wife of Robert Zemeckis (who directed it), has a small role. Ellen died in 2015 at the age of 62, so ‘Jack Trainer’ is a nod to the original movie.

It turns out that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum met in the principal’s office at the school attended by their respective daughters: Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum, who had been involved in an insignificant incident in class. But now the girls are very good friends since they accompanied their respective parents to the Dominican Republic, where they got to know each other better.

The Lost City is part of a new period of stability in theatrical releases and for the first time this year, the release schedule has been filled with Morbius, Sonic 2, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Bad Guys, among others. All released exclusively in theaters.

The Lost City is expected to debut on the Paramount Plus streaming platform in about 45 days after its theatrical release.