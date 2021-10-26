The Good Fight 5, Selena Gomez replies to the joke about her kidney transplant

Selena Gomez he replied to the joke about his kidney transplant contained in the fifth season of The Good Fight. The controversy comes not long after Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot was criticized for the same reason late last year.

Eight months have passed since Selena Gomez and her fans pointed the finger at the Saved by the Bell series, guilty of having made fun of the kidney transplant to which the singer underwent in 2017. After some time, however, certain habits don’t seem to have changed. The former Disney star has in fact found herself dealing with a very similar case, relating to a recent episode of The Good Fight.

In the fourth episode of the fifth season of the Paramount + show, a television executive (Wayne Brady) asks Liz (Audra McDonald) to write the text for one of his comedians. The scene continues with characters Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) and Jim (Ifadansi Rashad) contemplating the effects of cancel culture on the world of comedy. Jay asks what topics are now off-limits, and the group provides answers including necrophilia, autism and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant“.

The episode in question prompted Selena Gomez fans to tweet en masse “Respect for Selena Gomez“, while recently the same pop star took advantage of social media to discuss the scene.”I’m not sure how writing organ transplant jokes for TV shows has become a habit, but sadly it apparently is. I hope next time, when one of these tacky jokes is presented, it will be removed immediately and not aired.“. The American actress then thanked her supporters for once again coming to her defense.”My fans are always watching my back. I LOVE YOU“Gomez added, then leaving a link to sign up as an organ donor.

On the other hand, a source close to the show defended The Good Fight and told THR: “If you look at the episode in full, the reference to Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about different topics that aren’t right to make fun of and the idea of ​​being canceled for telling a bad joke. The consideration, ultimately, is that his transplant is not something to be joked about“.

As for the previous controversy surrounding the Saved by the Bell reboot, Peacock eventually apologized for taking Gomez’s health problems lightly, and also made a donation to the Selena Gomez Lupus Research Fund, the autoimmune disease that she was diagnosed with in 2011.