The Good Fight: Selena Gomez angered by a joke

In one of the latest episodes of The Good Fightthe spin-off of The Good Wife, three characters participate in a brainstorm to decide what to joke about in a future comedy TV series that they will have to produce. Among the various proposals, also the kidney transplant to which Selena Gomez underwent in 2017. The actress and singer obviously did not take the joke well, and she lashed out at the show’s writers on her Twitter profile.

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

I'm not sure how making jokes about organ transplants on TV shows has become commonplace, but unfortunately it has. I hope that the next time writers make some tacky jokes on the subject, they don't get approved and fail to get on the air.

Neither CBS nor the show’s writers have yet responded to the actress who, we remind you, received a kidney transplant from a friend.

Source: The Wrap