The good girl style returns with Ana de Armas and Margot Robbie

Anne of Arms Y margot robbie They have been among the celebrities who have worked the most this 2022. Practically, they have had their role in the most watched films. Their outfits they are also excellent and this time they have crossed the same style of garments.

Although they did not use the same design, the two did opt for very similar garments. So much Anne of Arms What margot robbie they fell for the baby collar and the look of a good and conservative girl.

Ana de Armas presented her version of the good girl with a miniskirt and sweater. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

At one of the many events you must attend, Anne of Arms surprised with her choice of styling. A kind of look that she does not usually choose, since recently she has been betting on sets or suits.

Well, in this case, the “Blonde” star wore a black A-line miniskirt paired with a light blue 3/4-sleeved sweater, complete with baby collar. The white neck had a small black bow that finished giving that preppy touch to her dress. look. As a finishing touch to reinforce the look, she wore black loafers with white stockings.

Margot Robbie wore a very delicate print dress. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

margot robbie she was promoting her new movie “Amsterdam” on a TV show and showed off her version of good girl style. The actress wore a turquoise midi dress with small black dots and gold buttons with pockets and a white baby collar.

Like your colleague, Margot She opted for white stilettos, loose hair and light-colored makeup. A style very similar to those used by Lady Di in her early years within the English monarchy.

Anne of Arms Y margot robbie promoted their latest films betting on outfits preppy style. What do you think of their choices?