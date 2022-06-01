the good leaves of the autobiography of Tony Vairelles

The former Blues striker, Tony Vairelles, recounts the ordeal that his life has become for more than ten years in a book. And also shares some great moments from his football career.

The older ones know the formidable striker, champion of France with Lens in 1998 and French international (8 selections, 1 goal). The youngest know him by the business that bears his name. Tony Vairelles and three of his brothers were sentenced to prison for violence with a weapon, on May 16, 2022 at the Nancy court, for facts dating back to October 2011. Pending the outcome of the appeal, Tony Vairelles releases his biography, this Thursday, June 2, entitled “Balls in the center(Hugo Sports). He recounts his 5 months of pre-trial detention, the tears in his family which spared neither his wife nor his son, the momentary loss of his voice. But also the good memories of his life on the lawn, between a quasi-exchange for a young Cristiano Ronaldo or informal discussions with his teammate at the time, Zinédine Zidane. Selected pieces.

October 2011. Tony Vairelles does not know it yet, but he is leaving for 5 months in pre-trial detention…