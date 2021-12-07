The Good Spy, updates on the biopic with Hugh Jackman

Palestinian director, screenwriter and producer – with Israeli citizenship – Hany Abu Assaad is at the Red Sea International Film Festival with his latest film, Huda’s Salon (here the review), chosen to open the competition of the first edition of the Saudi kermesse. An intense drama, which intertwines the political situation with the thriller, offering food for thought in a spy plot.

A genre that he loves, and that has been waiting for a long time to deal with directing Hugh Jackman In the The Good Spy for a couple of years in pre-production. A sort of biopic about CIA agent Robert Ames, who finally seems to have unlocked, as he himself confirms:

“The Good Spy goes on. We don’t have a script yet, but the writer will start working on a new draft in January, and I hope we can get started at that point. Also with Hugh, with whom I have not spoken recently, but who is in the project ”.

Awarded the Golden Globe and nominated for an Oscar as best foreign film in 2006, his Paradise Now it spoke of the preparation of the suicide bombing of two Palestinians. After the second nomination – in 2013 for Omar, Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival – the director is a certainty. That we could soon see express themselves on TV, perhaps in the TV series Blood, perhaps in a series that builds on the open ending of his latest Huda’s Salon.

“It would be nice to make a sequel”jokes his actress Manal Awad, before giving the floor to the director to investigate the situation described in the film. Who sees the women left to themselves and in dramatic situations.

“What the film is about really happens. Women in Palestine are vulnerable, sexually exploited. But not all of them. Those who have a supporting family behind them, turn to this in case of problems. But some instead fall into the trap of those who want to make them become traitors. But that’s the story. Mine works is to make cinema out of it. This is a simple film, with three characters and two locations, but full of contradictions, which prevent the viewer from understanding what will happen and wonder who is the executioner or the victim. For me, the awareness of the complexity of life is the starting point to fight the Evil within us. We can be good or bad, it often depends on the circumstances ”.

A film that has not yet been seen at home, but has recorded premieres very strong reactions by the few who have previewed it.

“I also showed it to a group of women who work with victims of sexual harassment and they considered it almost an educational film. A film capable of taking sides with women, and encouraging many men to help them in their daily struggle and protect the most vulnerable “

And it is Hany Abu Assaad himself who explains his passion for the spy-thriller, and the reasons why it is a perfect genre for its purposes: