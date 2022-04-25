The good statistics of Roberto Alvarado in Chivas

The ‘Piojo’ did not require ‘adaptation time’ and has immediately been decisive for Guadalajara’s attack, mainly with Ricardo Cadena.

Current football implies immediate results, mainly when a player arrives at a new high-demand club such as Chivas, so no time for “adaptation”, but the fans ask that they weigh from the first game with the rojiblanco jersey and Roberto Alvarado has done so.

Despite the fact that his arrival generated a division of opinions due to the fact that Guadalajara got rid of Uriel Antuna’s letter in the negotiation, the ‘Piojo’ has gone from less to more in the Clausura 2022 and has become one of the most important players in the Guadalajara offense.

The footballer with the number ’25’ of the Rebaño has been becoming increasingly decisive due to its ability to play in various positions as a winger, midfielder or second striker, although on occasions he was even occupied as a left back; however, he has collaborated directly in seven of the 24 goals that the Pearl of the West squad has won.

Alvarado He has scored three goals and has given four assists, being the leader in this area of ​​the entire Flock squad, with which little by little he has been gaining the affection of the followers and who has become the main partner of Alexis Vega.

Why has ‘Piojo’ worn more with Ricardo Cadena?

During the management of Marcelo Michel Leaño, the coach used to occupy Roberto Alvarado as a ‘wild card’, placing him in various positions, including as a left back; However, with the new strategist, the 23-year-old footballer has remained in the attack zone, a situation that even the footballer acknowledged feeling more comfortable.

