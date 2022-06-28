The goodbye to the car of Sylvester Stallone that shakes the United States

Sylvester Stallone, a veteran Hollywood reference since his performance as Rocky Balboa, Rambo among other film successes, decided to make a major change to one of his cars and then sell it, news that surprised all his fans. We show you the details…

June 27, 2022 5:17 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone He is an icon of cinema in Hollywood and the world, remembered for his extraordinary performance as Rocky Balboa, Rambo among other characters that made their mark on the film industry, moving the public that to date continues to be enthusiastic about his films.

It should be noted that the actor, after each production made, earns millions of dollars per participation, in addition to becoming one of the most sought after in the industry, which allowed him to acquire impressive first-class automotive models, a detail that represents his second passion in life, after the performance.

Between Bugatti, Mercedes Benz, Rolls-Royce and more, each acquisition is simply one more luxury for its multimillion-dollar repertoire with a variety of options for seven days a week, in the preferred personal transport that includes sporty, off-road and elegant. .

Nevertheless, the star had to make modifications to his Cadillac Escalade ESV in order to sell itwhich looks like a limousine personalizing its interior in order to adapt it to the style of a sophisticated mobile office that offers folding seats, flat screen televisions, refrigerator, 6.2L V8 engine with a ceiling speed of 180km/h.

For a price of 350 thousand dollars, the actor said goodbye to this luxury automotive beauty and no doubt that he added a few thousand dollars to his bank account so that he could buy another model or simply invest wisely in his exclusive collection, shaking all his fans with the news and the luxurious model that will no longer be in his garage.

+ Look at the actor’s Cadillac Escalade ESV which he arranged to sell:

Sylvester Stallone with his Cadillac Escalade ESV

Interior of the Cadillac Escalade ESV