The Google keyboard launches a “magic wand” that transforms everything you write into emojis

Gboard will allow you, very soon, to “emojify” everything you write.

Gboard is, without a doubt, one of the best Android keyboards that you can install on your mobile thanks to its great capacity for prediction and the large number of functionalities with which it counts.

This is so because the Google keyboard is one of the applications that the American giant update more frequently and a good proof of this is that, after recently receiving a function that allows you to convert text into personalized stickers, it is now launching a “magic wand” that transforms everything you write into emojis.

This new Gboard feature will allow you to convert text into emojis

As the guys at 9to5Google tell us, Gboard is starting to receive a new feature that will allow you turn everything you write into emojis.

So you can bring back the mythical “blobs” of your Android mobile

As you can see in the screenshot that we leave below these lines, to use this new functionality you will simply have to write a phrase and press the “magic wand” button that will appear on the right side of the top bar of Gboardthus replacing the voice typing icon.

By touching this “emojify” button you can not only replace all the text with emojis, but also also add emojis within a sentence.

This new Gboard feature comes after the Google Keyboard has recently improved its combination of emojis functioncalled Emoji Kitchen, with the inclusion of more than 2,000 new emoji combinations.

Best 8 Apps Like Gboard, Google Keyboard Has Alternatives on Google Play

Being a feature that is still under development, the “emojification” of the text it is only available, at the moment, for some users of the Gboard Beta programalthough it is expected to reach all users of the popular keyboard for Android very soon.

Related topics: Applications

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!