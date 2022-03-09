The Google Maps trick to see where the cheapest gasoline is

Related news

The war between Ukraine and Russia is having consequences worldwide, and of course these are reaching Spain. One of them is the increase in fuel prices, which is fetching completely unheard of prices. Therefore, it is vital to save every penny by searching for the cheapest gas stations in your area. And with Google Maps it is possible.

The Google maps application is the ideal option to check which are the cheapest gas stations. And it is that this apps sample at a glance the main gas stations and their prices, at a glance, before you even have to go off the road. Thus, you can take stock and decide which one is best for you to go.

The best thing is that the way to consult these prices is extremely simple. You just have to open the Google Maps application and write “Petrol Stations” in the search engine, and all the gas stations in your area and their main prices will automatically appear.

Use Google Maps

Google Maps integrates functions to search for all types of establishments, and that includes gas stations. If we search for a gas station in Maps, all the gas stations in a radius close to ours and their prices will appear. The price that appears by default is that of Unleaded 95 gasoline, and by selecting one from the list, the rest of the prices will appear (that is, diesel, Unleaded 98…).

It will also list stations with specific fuels and we will only have to add the type of fuel next to “Petrol Stations”. The same happens with electric charging stations and alternative fuel sales stations, such as compressed natural gas; we will only have to search for it and all its related data will appear.

We can search in all the areas we want thanks to the “Search in this area” button and by clicking on one of them, all the information related to that gas station will appear, such as the address, the distance from us and contact information . Of course, it will also show whether it is open or not.

Of course, it is not enough to do the search. Just typing “gas station” in the search box, without hitting the search button, will bring up suggestions like gas stations from specific brands or the ones most relevant to you. If you didn’t know Google Maps, you can download it for both Android and iOS, so we recommend that you download it as soon as possible to save on your fuel costs.

