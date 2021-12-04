Tech

The Google Photos “red light folder” arrives on multiple devices

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Launched last spring on the Pixels, the Google Photos “locked folder” is now appearing on other non-Google devices, heralded by a notification from the app itself.

Even if you haven’t received any communication about it, open Google Photos, go to the tab Collection and then click at the top right on Utility: in the page that opens, in the section “organize the collection” you should also find an entry for Locked folder. If not, it is not yet available for your device. In any case, a couple of months ago, Google promised that the locked folder would arrive for all Google Photos users, so it’s just a matter of waiting a bit.

At this point you may be wondering what the heck this folder is, but that’s easy to say. It is a special directory, Invisible to other apps on the device and accessible only through it unlock method smartphone; the elements inserted in it will not be never backed up and uninstalling Google Photos the locked folder will also be deleted. In short, it is a “private” place in which to keep sensitive images.

