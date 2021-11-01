the Google smartphone is all new and to be discovered

We have been testing the new one for just over 48 hours Pixel 6 Pro, the new high-end smartphone from Google that simultaneously brings the new version of the green robot to the market: Android 12. This year, unlike the previous one, the company returns to bet in an important way by revolutionizing different areas of its smartphone and breaking away from that excessive conservativeness represented by Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5A 5G.

New processor, revolutionized operating system, photographic sensors (finally) updated and a quality as a whole to make you shiver and remember that iconic gods Pixel 3 and gods Pixel 4. It is therefore worth starting to know it a little more, here is our first in-depth analysis waiting to bring you an accurate review.

Video: 48 hours with Pixel 6 Pro

Is it available in Italy? How we bought it

Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6 are not available in Italy, at least for now: Google has in fact decided to bring them to the Bel Paese only at the beginning of 2022, consequently we will have to wait or at most order it from some European store, as we did. In fact, we bought it from the German Google Store with shipping to an importer (Mailboxde) who, once it arrived at its destination, sent it to us in turn to the Italian address.

In case you are interested and want some additional information, we have created a dedicated guide on how to buy Google Pixel 6 from abroad.