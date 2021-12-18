The Google Toolbar is dead after serving the web for over 20 years

In 2008 Google Toolbar it was the means by which 12% of all searches on Google were accomplished. Designed to be implemented on web browsers with multiple functionalities, the bar was launched about 21 years ago and was discontinued in 2011. However, December 10, 2021 represents the date of his death, since Google pulled the plug.

The news was discovered by Ron Amadeo of ArsTechnica, who monitored the status of the Toolbar in the weeks before his 21st birthday. There Google Toolbar it is one of the very few products or services to have reached two decades without having undergone rebrands or divestments, yet it has not managed to exceed the 20-year mark by much. Through a support page, Google explained that Google Toolbar is no longer available for installation from official sources.

“Google Toolbar for Internet Explorer has been discontinued”, wrote Big G. laconically and without too many trumpet blasts. “To get the best from the web try Google Chrome”. After all, many of the bar’s functions, such as translation, blocking pop-up windows, accessing bookmarks or phishing protection, are now natively implemented in the vast majority of web browsers.

The bar made its debut in the late 2000s as dedicated tool for Internet Explorer, giving the possibility to access the Google Search service without first having to visit the Home. Over time, Google Toolbar has gained several ancillary features that Internet Explorer lacked at the time. It was mainly with the launch of Chrome (2008) that Google’s bar started losing weight, and the latest program update arrived in 2014.

The timing used by Google for the elimination of the Google Toolbar they are certainly not random. Internet Explorer will be officially discontinued on June 15, 2022 and Google has already announced the end of support for the old browser on some of its products, such as Gmail and Search itself.

