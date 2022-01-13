The Goonies: the story behind Chunk’s belly dancing in the film

One of the most famous scenes of The Goonies, the 1985 film directed by Richard Donner, is probably the Belly dance made by Chunk at the beginning of the iconic film produced by Steven Spielberg. The story behind the making of this scene, however, seems to have been much less fun for the protagonists involved in its making.

The true (painful) story behind Chunk’s belly dancing in The Goonies

During an interview given to Uproxx a few years ago by Donner himself, the director explained that shooting the scene was a “painful” moment:

“There was no direction. I don’t take any credit for it, it was just Jeff. He had to stand on that log and be ridiculed by his friends so he could get into the house, and he did it better than the character couldn’t. A lot of humor comes from pain. Although, I’m sure he was too young to be analytical about it, I’m sure it all came from his instincts. It was a painful scene ”.

Jeff Cohen, the actor who played Chunk in the film, thinks instead of shooting belly dancing in The Goonies with fond nostalgia. It was also difficult for him to shoot the sequence but also for a different reason: had chickenpox.

Here is what the actor said during an interview with EW shortly before:

“Bellydance was really hard for me because as a fat boy, the last thing you want to do is show your belly to everyone. So it was awful to begin with. Another reason I was scared was because I had chickenpox at the time… and I mostly had the marks on my stomach. So I knew that I would show my belly with chickenpox and it would be a disaster “

According to the actor, by pausing the scene you can clearly see proof of his words. If for some reason you want to give it a try, here is the original video: