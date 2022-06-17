The Gordita Chronicles series arrives on HBO Max on June 23

The Original Max Series Chubby Chroniclesproduced by Zoe Saldanait premieres June 23 2022 on HBO Max. Eva Longoria has directed the pilot episode of this comedy and is the executive producer for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

Gordita Chronicles Coming to HBO Max

Chubby Chroniclesa singularly funny coming-of-age film, is about family, opportunity, love, resilience, and the audacious defiance of the status quo in pursuit of the “American dream.”

HBO Max premieres its new series Chubby Chroniclesfrom Sony Pictures Television, starring Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas Y Olivia Gonçalves: A family comedy about a headstrong 12-year-old Dominican girl struggling to fit in with hedonistic 1980s Miami while her family pursues the American dream.

Eva Longoria directed the pilot and is an executive producer for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Claudia Forestieri has written the pilot and will also executive produce.

Josh Berman (“Drop Dead Diva,” “CSI”) is executive producing with Jennifer Robinson Y Chris King from Osprey Productions. Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz She is an executive producer and showrunner for Bons Mots Emporium. Zoë Saldana, Mariel Saldana Y Cisely Saldana are executive producers for Cinestar Pictures.

Data sheet

Original title: The Gordita Chronicles

Year: 2022

Duration: 30 min.

Country: USA

Address: Claudia Forestieri (Creator), Angela C. Tortu, Eva Longoria, Jay Karas, Randall Keenan Winston

Script: Claudia Forestieri, Francisco Cabrera-Feo, Kryzz Gautier, Matthew Claybrooks, Rebecca Delgado Smith, Isaac Gonzalez, Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, Dan Signer, Shawn Wines, Jenny Yang

Music: Joachim Horsley

Photography: Sonnel Velazquez

Distribution: Diana-Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, Cosette Hauer, Noah Rico, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Olivia Goncalves, Rebecca Field, Tatiana McQuay, Lynette Gatlin, London Cheshire, Nelson Ascencio, Jamal Antar

Producer: HBO Max, Cinestar Pictures, Osprey Productions, Sony Pictures Television. Producer: Zoë Saldana, Eva Longoria. Distributor: hbo max

Gender: Drama. Comedy

filmaffinity

IMDB

Synopsis

The year is 1985 and Cucu “Gordita” Castelli (Olivia Gonçalves) has just said goodbye to all his friends and family in Santo Domingo and moves to Miami with his marketing executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), the bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Rivera) and her older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz), obsessed with status. While life in America is far from what they imagined, the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world. (HBO Max Spain)

The rest of the cast

The cast includes Olivia Gonçalves as “Carlota ‘Cucu’ Castelli,” a generous, self-assured, and reticent Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold. Cucu is all too excited about regaining ‘queen bee’ status at her new school, when her parents and her older sister move to Miami for her father’s new job. Diana Maria Rivera (“Dead to Me”, “McFarland, USA”) as “Adela”, Cucu’s mother.

Juan Javier Cardenas as “Victor Castelli”, Cucu’s father. savannah nicole Ruiz as “Emilia”, Cucu’s older sister. Noah Rico (“High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”) as “Yosmel ‘Yoshy’ Hernandez,” a Cuban refugee and Cucu’s first friend in Miami. cosette hauser as “Ashley”, an optimistic entrepreneur desperate to fit in, who nevertheless always manages to stand out.

Gordita Chronicles Trailer

Source Communication Department of HBO Max