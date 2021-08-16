The Gorgeous Rich by Khloe Kardashian

The influencer showed off gorgeous hair for the first time after 20 years of forced straight hair

The beautiful Khloe Kardashian appeared for the first time on social media with a completely different hair from the one she had always used to us.

Beautiful sister Kardashian was busy in the gym while doing some exercises.

Curls and whims

The 37-year-old reality star shared a selfie while doing a workout, but this time she appeared with beautiful natural curly hair. “Very rarely do I leave my natural hair. I felt a little nice like that (please don’t spoil my feeling) ”.

Straightening treatments

In the stories, Khloe added: “I’ve been doing hair straightening treatments for many years. From Brazilian blowout to more since I was a teenager. I quit for Covid. And to tell the truth I like my curls ”. And how to blame her!

Supports of fans

Obviously the fans went crazy and pointed out how good the new hair looks good on her. Her sisters also lined up in the front row and showered her with compliments. Natural curls were a real hit.