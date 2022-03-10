The government aims to reduce or eliminate restrictions, even for those over 50





The abolition of the super green pass for outdoor venues – Ansa is expected from April

Sharply reduce or eliminate the latest restrictions against Covid. The plan that the government is preparing for March 31, when the state of emergency will expire, is inspired by this principle. A decree-law is being prepared and, as a more sensational (and awaited) measure, it should contain the early overcoming of the Super Green pass in the workplace, even if the vaccination obligation for those over 50 would still remain valid. until June 15th.

It is a move that is inspired and strengthened also in the light of Austria’s decision: yesterday Vienna announced, given the improved health framework, the suspension of the law for compulsory vaccination against Covid-19. “We followed the advice of the commission of experts,” said Minister Edtstadler.

In reality, in Italy the contagion curve records a slight rise again in some regions and is accompanied by the circulation of three new subgroups of the Omicron variant. But the number of cases is no longer reflected in hospitalizations which continue to decline, especially intensive care (they have now fallen to 563). Data that lead to the hypothesis of an easing of the major restrictions in the coming weeks.

Starting with the reinforced Pass for the “over 50” required to access the workplace, which – we remind you – involves suspension from work and loss of salary, a practically unique measure in the world. Yesterday, the Undersecretary for Health, Andrea Costa, stated that, while the vaccination obligation itself for this age group (and the consequent penalty of 100 euros for those who are not vaccinated) remains until June 15, “we are evaluating the opportunity to anticipate the possibility of going to work with the basic Green pass, ie by taking a quick swab every two days ”, as it was before February 15th.

Just yesterday, the Ministry of Health sent the tax codes of over-50s in default to the Revenue Agency: 100 thousand codes have already been reported per day, exceeding the quota of 600 thousand. Further revenue assessments will then be required before the fines are sent, a procedure that will take time.

The still substantially stable health situation motivates the government’s work on a time schedule to be launched as soon as possible. From 1 April, Costa always explained, “a phase of gradual relaxation” of the rules should be triggered. The timing is not yet known, but something from the government – subjected on this front to the strong enough pressure of the League and 5 stars – begins to filter through. And the first move – moreover a confirmation of previous rumors – is already ready: the end of the Green pass for entry into bars, restaurants and other outdoor venues because, says Costa, “there will be situations in which it will no longer be necessary “.

As a basic rule, however, the green certificate will remain in place as a tool for accessing a whole range of activities. Then we will proceed gradually and by June we will have a scenario that will allow us to reach summer without restrictions ». Meanwhile, from today, March 10, it will again be possible to visit relatives in the hospital for 45 minutes a day. Furthermore, again from today, food and drinks will also be consumed in cinemas, stadiums, theatrical halls, concert halls, entertainment and live music venues, in other similar venues and in all places where events and sports competitions.

On the other hand, the epidemiological scenario drawn by the virus week after week is in positive evolution. Too early to make predictions – experts say -, but with the arrival of spring, the higher temperatures and the seasonality of Covid, we are led to believe that the pandemic situation may go towards further improvements. For the first time in the ordinary wards the number of patients hospitalized only for Covid and that of hospitalized with Covid is the same.

The other Undersecretary for Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, also spoke on the situation. He too spent himself in the sign of less dramatization: «There is a slight increase in infections, not only in Italy, but also in other European countries – said Sileri -. However, it is not significant until we see an increase in hospitalizations, which for the moment there is no ». This increase, he added, “is probably due to Omicron’s sub-variants, one of which is more widespread. And it occurs mostly among unvaccinated, mostly teenagers. The situation, therefore, is frankly under control ».