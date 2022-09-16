The government announced new measures to speed up the US visa process | Today news

The United States said it needed to expand its institutional capacity in Colombia, a strategy that could help reduce visa wait times. Photo: AFP Agency

After the delays in the country to process the United States visa, Luis Gilberto MurilloColombian ambassador in Washington, spoke about the different strategies that are going to be implemented to expedite said process and assured that talks on the subject are progressing with the government of Joe Biden.

In statements to RCN news, the diplomat said that the issue “is a priority for the embassy and we have already raised it with the United States government. It is necessary to do a lot of education so that the Colombian population can learn about the different possibilities of legal migration to the United States.”

Hence it is understood that he has made reference to the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Colombians who are in the North American country illegally as one of the solutions proposed to the US administration. In this regard, he said that there are two options: “One that is related to TPS, which guarantees that they can be in the country, that they can work without fear of being deported, and another route that indicates that with an executive order from President Joe Biden it can be guaranteed that they will not be deported.”

In this regard, Murillo commented that “we are asking the United States to consider granting temporary protection status to the Colombian population that is in very difficult conditions there.”

In addition, taking into account the delays in obtaining appointments, Murillo assured that “the United States government has told us that they need to expand their institutional capacity with more consuls in order to reduce this delay.” And there the economic challenge is great: “This is going to be one of the approaches that the National Government will make in interaction with the counterparts in Washington, where I will facilitate the dialogues so that Colombia is given priority for being a strategic ally and timely treatment is given in the allocation of resources to have the number of consuls necessary to be able to reduce that time”, he concluded.

