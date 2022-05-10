The Government announced the percentage of increases it expects to apply to the gas bill of users without a social rate

Meanwhile, Videla recalled the announcement made by President Alberto Fernández before the Legislative Assembly on the need for a “total annual readjustment on your bills”and pointed out that the beneficiaries of the social tariff will have an increase equivalent to 40% of the Salary Variation Coefficient, and 80% for those who did not have that benefit.

The meeting takes place in virtual mode from this Tuesday morning, in what constitutes the first step for the Ministry of Energy to establish the tariff schemes that will govern as of June.

In this context, the official pointed out thatBeneficiaries of the social rate will have an increase equivalent to 40% of the Salary Variation Coefficient -that is, 20%-, and 80% for those who did not have this benefitthat is, of the order of 40%, taking into account that the CVS was 53.4% ​​in 2021.

In addition, he underlined the “conviction” of the Government that “the rates have corrections below the evolution of wages.”

Gas had already increased in April

Videla stressed that rate increases were made in February and, taking gas distributors from four different regions as an example, pointed out that due to the variations approved in due time, “it would not be appropriate to make any corrections” in the case of the beneficiaries of the social rate.

As for those who do not have this benefit, which Videla characterized as “common citizens”, the increases arranged in February were between 13.7% and 20.5%.

Consequently, the increases for these users should be, according to the examples presented by Videla at the hearing, from 18% to 25.5%.

Videla remarked that in February tariff increases were made

Rate increase: what date did the Secretary of Energy set for the public hearings?

Following the request of the Ministry of Economy to convene public hearings, The Secretary of Energy defined the dates for the debate on the update of prices. They will be this Tuesday May 10, 11 and 12.

The plan is to segment service rates according to users’ purchasing power and proposes the removal of subsidies to households earning more than 314,000 pesos.

According to the Secretary of Energy, with this the Executive Power aims to achieve “reasonable rate levels that can be applied with criteria of justice and distributive equity” for public gas and electricity services.