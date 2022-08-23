The Government approves mandatory video surveillance in slaughterhouses to control animal welfare

The implementation of cameras and video surveillance systems will be mandatory in all slaughterhouses in the country regardless of their size, including mobile slaughterhouses

The Council of Ministers has approved today Tuesday a royal decree laying down animal welfare control measures by means of the installation of video surveillance systems in the slaughterhouses.

The objective is to guarantee animal welfare during the unloading, transfer, stabling and stunning of the animals to minimize their suffering, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs reported in a statement.

The implementation of cameras and video surveillance systems be mandatory in all slaughterhouses in the country regardless of their size, including mobile slaughterhouses.

When it is published in the BOE, the large slaughterhouses will have one year to adopt it and the small ones, two.

The standard has been agreed with the sector, according to the government spokesperson, isabel rodrguezduring the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

“The Spanish slaughterhouses will be the first in the EU to have mandatory video surveillance systems. The chambers that will help improve food safety and avoid non-compliance with animal welfare”, the Minister of Consumption expressed on Twitter, Alberto Garzn.

Characteristics of video surveillance

video surveillance cameras should cover, at a minimum, facilities where live animals are keptincluding unloading areas, driving corridors and areas where stunning and bleeding activities are carried out.

Video surveillance systems will not be mandatory in waiting areas where means of transport with live animals are located before the start of unloading, but companies will must keep track of the time the animals stay in the vehicles.

In poultry and pig farmsthe installation of cameras must allow the recording of scalding in order to verify that animals showing signs of life are not subjected to this operation.

Those responsible for slaughterhouses must keep the images related to unloading, accommodation in the pens, driving to the stunning area, restraint, stunning and bleeding to death for possible subsequent verification by the corresponding control services. .

They will also have to ensure the reproduction, copy or transmission of the same to other devices with the same quality as the original recording.

In addition to the pioneering nature of this standard in Europe, the Government has highlighted that the measure will allow additional checks to be carried out to those already carried out in slaughterhouses.

In 2020, more than 600 breaches were detected

According to the latest data from the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (aesan) on animal welfare inspections in slaughterhouses, corresponding to 2020, that course 1,626 controls were carried out in 645 slaughterhouses, in which 680 breaches were detected.

Most of these breaches were operational (437), which means that there were deficiencies in the verification of the state of the animals upon arrival at the slaughterhouse, proper management in the unloading of animals, their transfer and stabling; the conditions of stunning or the training of the operators who carry out the slaughter and related operations.

The rest of the non-compliances (243) were structural, which refers to technical infractions in unloading, stabling and stunning premises and facilities, in the maintenance of facilities, equipment and tools related to animal welfare and in their verification systems.