The Government authorized the increase in prepaid medical fees

Medical personnel carry out their work in an Intensive Care Unit in a Clinic in Greater Buenos Aires. Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni.

According to the provisions of the Ministry of Health according to a supplement to the Official Gazette published this Friday, the membership fees will rise by 8% from May, 10% from June 1 and another 4% in July.

“All Prepaid Medicine Entities registered in the National Registry of Prepaid Medicine Entities (RNEMP) are authorized general, complementary and cumulative increases of the one that has been approved for the month of April 2022, through the Resolution of the Ministry of Health No. 459/2022up to eight percent (8%) as of May 1, 2022, up to an additional and cumulative ten percent (10%) as of June 1, 2022 and up to four percent (4 %) additional and cumulative as of July 1, 2022″, indicates article 1 of the decree.

Among the recitals of the official publication mentions “the current delicate context of unprecedented health emergency, whose effects on the health system have not yet ceased, it is not possible to ignore the role and fundamental care function performed by health providers, through direct attention to beneficiaries and users, both from Health Insurance Agents and Prepaid Medicine Entities”.

In addition, that “the representative entities of the sector have repeatedly expressed their concern about the critical state in which most of the providers are and emphasized the need to guarantee adequate remuneration values ​​for the benefits they provide, in order to alleviate said situation. and seek its continuity.

According to what was published by the Ministry of Health in the Official Gazette, the prepaid and Social Works must increase the fees they pay to clinics, sanatoriums and private hospitals as well as to professionals in the sector for the months of May, June and July of this year, “in at least 90% of the percentage increase in their income through prepaid medical fees or joint union negotiations, for each period considered.”

In addition, the Superintendency of Health Services was instructed so that, together with the Directorate of Health Economics, it prepares an Index of Health Costs that contemplates “the evolution of the items of human resources, medicines, medical supplies, other supplies and general expenses that are significant for the sector, within a period of thirty days”.

Likewise, said index must be calculated bimonthly, on the last day of the months of January, March, May, July, September and November, and published by the Superintendency of Health Services in accordance with the provisions of the Resolution.

So far this year, prepaid medicine had registered an increase of 22.5%: 9% occurred in January, 6% since March and another 6% since April. In this sense, if all the planned increases are considered, the accumulated increase for 2022 is greater than 50 percent.

The update represents a relief for prepaid medicine companies, which for a long time, and especially during the pandemic, have been denouncing a critical financial situation. Even in the middle of last year, the possibility that users pay a 9% copayment for services was considered, but then the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) backed down on this initiative.

Source: Infobae.