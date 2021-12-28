the government blocks foreign funding for the Sisters of Mother Teresa

The Indian government stops foreign funding for the charity founded by Mother Teresa. The Missionaries of Charity were founded in 1950 by the late Saint Teresa, a Catholic nun, Nobel Peace Prize winner, who dedicated her life to helping the poor in the eastern city of Calcutta. L’ organization runs shelters throughout India. According to the Hindu newspaper, in the financial year 2020-21 he received about $ 750 million from abroad.

On December 25, the Indian Ministry of Interior announced that the renewal of the charity’s license to receive funding from abroad had been “refused” because “eligibility conditions were not met” under the Foreign Contribution Regulation. Act “. Dominic Gomes, vicar general of the archdiocese of Calcutta, said the announcement was” a cruel Christmas present to the poorest of the poor “.

The news comes two weeks after the investigation by the police of Gujarat, the state of origin of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, into the charity for alleged “forced conversion of Hindus to Christianity”. Activists claim that the Religious minorities in India have faced increasing levels of discrimination and violence since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. In 2020, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom listed India as a “Country of Particular Concern” for the first time since 2004.

Modi’s government refuses to have a radical “Hindutva” agenda (Hindu hegemony) and points out that people of all religions must have equal rights. In recent years, however, the Indian government has also increased pressure on non-governmental organizations that receive foreign funding, including human rights groups. The Missionaries of Charity said in a statement that they had ordered their centers not to use any foreign currency accounts “until the matter is resolved”. The organization, however, rejected reports of the freezing of bank deposits.