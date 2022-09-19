The government cancels classes and work for tomorrow for those who do not perform essential work

Classes in the country’s public schools and government work —of those officials who do not perform essential work— were suspended for tomorrow, Tuesday, due to the emergency that arose after the passage of Hurricane Fiona through Puerto Rico.

This was announced this morning, Monday, by Governor Peter Pierluisi during a press conference from the facilities of the Bureau of Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD), in which he updated the country’s situation after the damage caused by the atmospheric system.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico continues to suffer “catastrophic” flooding and much of the country remains in the dark as a result of the coup hurricane fiona.

The most important points outlined by the government:

Classes at Department of Education schools for tomorrow, Tuesday, were suspended.

Government work for tomorrow, Tuesday, was suspended. Only first responders should report.

Areas in the archipelago received up to 30 inches of rain

The effects of the hurricane have been “catastrophic”

Except in an emergency, the streets must be available for immediate government response

Today they began to fly over the transmission lines of the electrical system to assess their status

“Everyone must remain sheltered in their homes or in a safe place,” Pierluisi required.

The National Guard was activated

2,146 refugees in 113 shelters in 74 municipalities. A total of 248 pets are also in the shelters.

According to him National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan, Fiona continues at this time causing dangerous flooding, particularly in south central sectors of Puerto Rico. The 8:00 a.m. update on National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) shows that the system has maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (mph).

The meteorological agency warned that the danger has not ended. The southern zone could receive an additional 4 to 6 inches of rain, with a maximum of up to 10 inches. As of 5:00 am today, municipalities in the southeast – including Ponce, Salinas and Humacao – had received between 18 and 25 inches of rain.

Although the atmospheric system is currently directly impacting the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico remains under a tropical storm warning.

Fiona’s eye made landfall yesterday between Lajas and Cabo Rojo, destroying structures with gusting winds of up to 103 mph and causing flooding and landslides. In addition, the SNM warned today that most of the rivers on the island are still at risk of overflowing.