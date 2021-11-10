The Government convenes DAZN to clarify

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has summoned the Dazn leaders to Mise to clarify, to protect consumers, also on the latest decisions of the company that holds the TV rights of Serie A football.

Giorgetti, together with the undersecretary Anna Ascani who has the delegation on the matter – reads a note – invited the Dazn representatives next Tuesday 16 November at 3 pm.

After the rumors relating to Dazn’s decision to interrupt the dual use at the same time for a single subscription, the reaction had come not only from fans, enthusiasts and consumer associations, but also from politics.

“We are concerned about the press rumors that herald the decision of Dazn to block, starting from mid-December, the possibility of using multiple devices at the same time and even more by the silent consent of the leaders of the English platform. We have presented an urgent question to the Undersecretary for Sport so that he can immediately summon the management of the company to understand the intentions regarding subscriptions for sporting events, in particular Serie A football “, was the request of the deputies of the Daniele Lega Belotti, group leader in the Culture Committee of the Chamber, and Massimiliano Capitanio, secretary of the Parliamentary Commission for the supervision of radio and television services.

“This decision, not foreseen by the general contract conditions, could cause considerable damage in the use of the service and is, therefore, generating many criticisms and concerns among fans”, is instead the request in the question presented to the Chamber by the Democratic Party, first deputy Andrea Casu, signed by all the members of the 9th Transport, Post and Telecommunications Commission David Gariglio (group leader), Vincenza Bruno Bossio, Andrea Romano, Umberto Del Basso de Caro, Luciano Pizzetti, Laura Cantini and addressed to the ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Vittorio Colao.