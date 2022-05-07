The Government cracked in transparency with the money of the COVID

The FOME money was used to attend to the pandemic in Colombia.

786 days have passed since the National Government declared a health emergency due to covid-19, and the country still does not know exactly how and on what the money has been spent to face the pandemic, weight by weight.

At the Fiscal Observatory of the Javeriana University we have been monitoring the management of these public resources for two years. Time and time again the conclusion is the same: it is not possible to know the specific destination—weight for weight, and not billion for billion—of all the silver.

In fact, there is no platform that allows citizens to see the entire budget chain of resources and associated contractual documents. On the contrary, the information is scattered, sometimes incomplete, and in formats that make monitoring difficult or even impossible.

Unfortunately, this is not something new. There is also opacity and limited access to information in several of the country’s most important fiscal processes, such as the processing of tax reforms, the General Budget of the Nation and the National Development Plan.

The lack of transparency is not synonymous with theft; however, the fact that citizens do not clearly know what is being done with their money is almost as serious. In the absence of clear accounts, the country falls behind in tax planning, development and citizen confidence.

cheerful accounts

In May 2020, the Government assured that it had invested $117 billion —that is, millions of millions—, more than ten points of GDP, to attend to the emergency.

The reality is that this figure added apples to pears, since it included lines of credit and other resources that did not represent state spending. In practice, the Emergency Mitigation Fund (FOME), created to centralize the spending of resources destined to attend to the pandemic, had an initial appropriation of $25.5 billion. Additions of $15 billion and $3.3 billion were later made. Currently that fund has a total appropriation of $43.9 billion.

To really determine how much money has been made available to deal with the emergency, in these two years we have consulted more than 1,700 documents, including decrees, resolutions, contracts, statements by officials to the media and interventions in legislative debates.

An ordinary citizen doesn’t have the time to do that. And ultimately, why should he? Why so many obstacles to access all the information?

Let’s go to the current scene. Our most recent review showed that $43.2 billion of FOME resources have been disbursed.

From the fund, 109 transfers of resources have been made for $31.8 billion. The entities that have received the most resources are the Administrative Department for Social Prosperity ($13.9 billion), the Ministry of Health ($8.9 billion), the National Disaster Risk Management Unit ($5.9 billion) and the Ministry of Labor ($1.5 billion). For its part, the Ministry of Finance has acquired 976 commitments with 34 national financial institutions for $11.4 billion.

Judging by the disbursement rates, it could be concluded that a balance of $0.6 billion remains in the FOME. However, last January another $1.6 billion was added to the fund account that is part of the 2022 General Budget of the Nation.

This addition was based on the loss of appropriation of resources charged to the FOME. This refers to the difference between the appropriate resources financed from this account and the commitments made during the year in which they were budgeted. Put in other words, resources that were not committed through some form of contracting were transferred and these were reincorporated back into the FOME in 2022.

following the money

But beyond technical considerations, what has been the specific destination, peso by peso, of the billionaire resources destined to attend to the crisis caused by the pandemic? It is not possible to know completely: many of the commitments made are known, but not all the contractual details.

There is also a lack of transparency in the budget chain, especially regarding the destination of the resources transferred before the creation of the FOME. Judging by the Economic Transparency Portal, it is possible that —after more than two years— some commitments have not yet been reported.

And there is more. Neither can the budgetary chain of the resources transferred from the FOME to accounts created before the creation of the fund be identified. This makes it impossible to identify whether appropriation losses have occurred, and what has been the rate of reincorporation of resources to the FOME.

The way in which specific entities have committed resources or reported activities also presents gray areas. A particularly striking case is that of Invías, which has acquired commitments for more than $2.3 billion. Terms such as “covid” or “pandemic” do not appear in the objects of the acquired commitments. And although there is talk of “emergencies”, these are vials and not related to the coronavirus.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) also deserves mention: the destination of all the resources assigned to it cannot be identified —despite being the second entity that has managed the most health resources, including vaccination —. Likewise, it is noteworthy that the commitments made by the unit are not recorded in the Economic Transparency Portal. Nor has a report been published that accounts for the destination, usefulness and impact of nine extraordinary monetary transfers that were approved during the emergency.

The dynamics associated with the pandemic also make monitoring difficult. Due to the emergency, some sectors have managed resources that, under normal circumstances, would not be their responsibility. The UNGRD is an example of this. This entity, attached to the Presidency of the Republic, handled a considerable portion of the resources allocated to public health. Something similar happened with the resources of the Solidarity Income program, which were initially executed by the Ministry of Finance. Its management has already passed into the hands of the Administrative Department for Social Prosperity, which is part of the Social Inclusion sector.

Efforts to disseminate information, such as updating information on the Economic Transparency Portal and the website of the Ministry of Finance, and initiatives such as the White Paper of that portfolio ended up pale in comparison to the huge gray areas in terms of information on the resource management.

To know the specific destination of the public resources used, weight by weight, a platform is needed that exposes all the details of the budget chain, including information on initial appropriations, modifications, commitments and, of course, contractual documents. . There is currently no such platform available to the public.

after covid

Covid-19 will not be the last pandemic that humanity must face. Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, said it last December, and science ratifies it.

As we walk the path to leave behind a crisis that impacted the economy, democracy, popular culture and mental health —just to mention a few elements—, whose impacts will continue to condition the design of public policies in the medium term, the question is what we can do so that future crises do not hit us so hard.

At least for now, that question will have to be answered with another question: how do we prepare for the next pandemic if we don’t know exactly what happened in this one?

And it is that, if there is no complete information on the management of public resources to face the crisis, what lessons are left in terms of social spending? How to know which measures were most effective in guaranteeing people’s well-being? Which investments delivered the most effective results? With a limited flow of information, like the one presented by the National Government today, it is difficult to know.

From this perspective, two years, one month and 22 days after the start of the emergency, the pandemic presents itself as a lost opportunity to strengthen the bonds of trust between citizens and their institutions.

* Fiscal Observatory of the Javeriana University.