The Government delegate, Maria Eugènia Gay, makes an institutional visit to Viladecans

The Government delegate in Catalonia, Maria Eugènia Gay, accompanied by the Government sub-delegate in Barcelona, ​​Carlos Prieto, made an institutional visit to Viladecans on Wednesday where he has met with municipal representatives and which has allowed him to learn, among other things, about the design of the renaturation project planned for the Can Palmer neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, they have been greeted by the mayor of the town, Carles Ruiz, the deputy mayor of the Public Space Area, Anselmo Sánchez, the deputy mayor of the Territorial Planning Area, Richard Calle, and the deputy mayor of the Environment and Sustainability Area, Encarna García.

The delegate has signed in the Book of Honor of the City Council and, later, together with the sub-delegate, they have held a meeting with the first mayor and his government team where they have discussed various issues that affect the city such as the renovation of the train station , the future promenade and the renaturalization of different spaces in the city and projects financed with European Next Generation funds.

The Government delegate highlighted that Viladecans is a city “pioneer in innovation and a pole of attraction for business and economic activity”. After this meeting, Gay and Prieto have visited the Can Palmer area where they have been able to see one of the spaces where the project for the renaturalization of the city in which the Consistory is working will be developed.

