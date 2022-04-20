The government does not give up but the whole majority is now asking for the extra deficit

The government does not give in to the pressure of the majority on the budget gap and requires that it be put on paper in the resolution on the Def. The possibility of resorting to non-trade deficits will be evaluated only “if there is a worsening of the economic scenario and the available resources are not sufficient to guarantee measures to promote higher and more sustainable economic growth, as well as support for families and businesses”. It is one of the commitments contained in the draft resolution on the Def that the majority has finalized, after having rewritten it several times, and which will be voted on today in the two houses of Parliament.

The Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, has given priority to the goal of bringing the debt / GDP to 147% by the end of the year over the other requests of the majority. Instances that, however, found space in the draft resolution. These include the tax reform, a new installment plan for bills, interventions against the cost of energy with the request to launch a “constructive confrontation for the establishment of an extraordinary European energy fund” and a new cut in the tax wedge. (request that has a high possibility of being satisfied).

Each political force has tried to include its priorities. The Democratic Party has asked for tax relief to support wages. The 5 Stars, the cashback and the farewell to harmful subsidies, the fiscal Peace League and quota 100. In one of the drafts it is asked to “evaluate the opportunity to foresee the overcoming” of the Fornero law through “tools for the flexibility out of the work, such as the total gratuitousness of the redemption of the graduation period ».

An initial response could be provided by the anti-price increase decree that the government will pass at a meeting of the Council of Ministers which should be convened today or, at the latest, tomorrow. Priority will be given to the implementation of the NRP as approximately one billion will be needed to update the tenders, to which will be added the new guarantees for the liquidity of companies and a probable increase in the tax credit for energy-intensive companies. The budget of around € 6 billion, however, has a limited horizon. The resources seem sufficient to curb the high prices until the beginning of the summer and it is on this point that the majority has been divided several times recently.

Among the faults that split the composite agglomeration that supports the executive are also issues relating to tax reform and liberalization envisaged by the Competition bill. And it is to discuss these issues that the president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, received the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, in Arcore. During the long and cordial meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their desire to “not put your hands in the pockets of Italians” by increasing taxes on families and businesses. The two main points on which the center-right government does not intend to give up are the reform of the land registry, which must lose any reference to the heritage, and the seaside issue. Current dealers will have to be protected because they are family-run businesses for which these activities often represent the only source of income.

The meeting between the majority and the government on the bill, which was also attended by the Minister for Relations with the D’Incà Parliament and the Deputy Minister of Development Pichetto, was unsuccessful. We discussed method and timing, today a new round, a sign that the confrontation is still uphill.