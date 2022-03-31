“The government forbade the tracking”, the accusations of Lombardy to the Conte II government

AGI – There are several passages in the final report of the Commission of Inquiry on Covid read by the AGI in which the leaders of the Lombardy Region underline gaps on the part of the government in the management of the pandemic. The Conte II government.

“Dpcm every day, impossible to intervene”

“Tracking in the first months of the pandemic, in particular up to the month of May, was effectively banned by the government throughout the country; that is why it was not carried out in the region. Furthermore, it is added, the tracking for Covid’s explosive diffusive power characteristics would have been however impossible to be implemented in addition to the fact that no one, initially, had supplied the laboratories of the Region with reagents for the tests “.

This is the summary reported in the document of the hearing of President Attilio Fontana who also ‘unloads’ on Rome the responsibility of not having enlarged the ‘red zone’ in Bergamo and its province.

“When asked about the immediate failure to request the Government to implement containment measures and the reasons why an official document certifying the Region’s request to the Government has not been produced, Fontana replies that there is not even a formal document with the request for close Codogno and the first municipalities where the infection spread; this is because, it is said, from the first moment there was constant, continuous contact with the Government and with the Minister of Health to ask fori evaluate the opportunity to close off the areas where the virus was spreading. It should be added that, even if desired, in the first days of the emergency the Lombardy Region could not have acted in this sense: this emerged in a clear and irrefutable way, it continues, from the reading of the first decree-law issued at that time. In fact, it provided that the presidents of the region could issue measures only pending the decrees of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers – Dpcm. Too bad, however, it is observed, that in the first weeks these blackberries were not there, since the Dpcm were enacted practically every day “.

Fontana also reports that “in the face of the aforementioned decree-law and considering the discipline it introduced, on Sunday 23 February 2020 the Lombardy Region sent an email to Dr. Borrelli – then head of the Civil Protection – and to the Ministry of Health, requesting that the decree-law was modified in such a way as to allow the Lombardy Region to independently proceed to the determination of the red and yellow areas based on the epidemiological trend. This request was not accepted, in fact, since it was not followed up afterwards “.

The different versions of the Alzano Lombardo hospital

Another central chapter of those months was the closure and then reopening of the emergency room in Alzano: “We only learned after two days that it had already happened”, assures Fontana. And on tampons and protective devices, this is his version: “It is confirmed the existence, at the moment of the explosion of the health emergency, of a protocol, approved by the Ministry of Health, which absolutely forbade to swab even those who present symptoms attributable, in theory, to Covid-19. The national supplies of PPE to the Lombardy Region were carried out long after the start of the health emergency; the data to indicate the precise moment in which they were delivered is not available here “.

On this point, Gallera argues that “at the hospital in Alzano – as in many other hospitals in the region – the first days all the staff were subjected to swabs, with the obligation to wait in the hospital for the outcome of the test”.

But the then general director of the hospital, Giuseppe Marzulli, in his hearing, complained that “the emergency room of Alzano Lombardo had a insufficient availability of tampons (only 14) because the Lombardy Region had placed the SSP Bergamo Est (including the Alzano hospital) among the last in order of priority in receiving tampons “.

“The red zone only two weeks after what was agreed with the government”

In the red zone, Gallera marks the temporal distance between the request of the Region and acceptance of the Government. “Also on March 3, following a request for a meeting, the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, reached the headquarters of the Lombardy Region, meeting the councilor and his staff in person. It was also placed to him, here, the request to activate the “red zone” in the regional areas most affected by the Coronavirus; he replied saying that he would immediately report this request to the President of the Council of Ministers and that, within the next 48 hours, by 5 March, the military would be sent to the affected areas. In those moments, it is emphasized, the hypothesis of a solitary action separate from that of the national authorities was not even considered. Subsequently, however, on 7 March, the activation of the ‘red zone it was suspended by the government; it was carried out, again in concert with the Minister of Health, only on March 21, two weeks after the initial agreement “.

“There was no plausible pandemic protocol”

Among the numerous hearings of the director of the territorial health agencies, there is that of Massimo Lombardo, at the helm of that of Lodi, who states that “immediately after” having learned of the positive patient in Codogno “it was necessary to acknowledge the non-existence of a plausible pandemic protocol that reasoned about an epidemic in Italy “.

Marco Trivelli, general manager of Asst ‘Spedali Civili’ in Brescia, lines up a crolology from which it is deduced that in its territory there was a first case of suspected positivity at the same time as Codogno. “The first case in Brescia – he told him – was registered on Sunday 23 February, following the execution of a tampon. To be sure that it was positive or negative, we sent to Spallanzani and they wanted us two or three days for outcome “.

In the final report of the majority councilors, the CTS is severely criticized: “What is very serious is that the CTS has drawn up a response plan to Covid without informing the Regions and has hidden the dramatic projections of Professor Merler of 12 February. If the intent was not to spread panic in the population, at least the regional leaders should have been informed “-

For the families of the victims “unlikely statements”

The comments of the families of the victims in the case against the State and the Region before the Civil Court of Rome gathered in the ‘Sereni-Semper United’ association were harsh. “What happened in Lombardy in the first pandemic wave turned out to be a show of the useless. On the one hand we have those who praise themselves and on the other those who condemn. In between, dozens of omitted documents and no reports capable of containing valuable lessons learned to be made available to the administrative and health management that will have to face the next pandemic. In the reports filed by the various parties, data and statements emerge that are as clamorous as they are unlikely and on which obviously no political force wants to leverage as proof that the Commission of Inquiry into Covid in the Lombardy Region should be considered a trivial hiccup probably prodromal to the manifest silence of Parliament. Not surprisingly, the hearing of the lawyers of the victims’ families last July was artfully and opportunistically interrupted by the majority at the moment when they put their finger on the sore of the failure to establish the red zone in the Bergamo area and the definitive closure of the hospital by Alzano. The same reports of the lawyers of family members who have filed over 2000 pages of documents with the Civil Court of Rome are not even reported in the minority reports “.