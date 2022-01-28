The Government has allocated new non-repayable contributions!

The Draghi Government, with the Sostegni Ter Decree, has allocated new non-repayable grants for some specific economic activities. The allocated contributions will not be dedicated to every entrepreneurial activity, but some indispensable economic and non-economic requirements must be respected and, above all, it must be part of the Ateco codes established by the decree. Find out the details in the article!

The Draghi Government with the Deceto Sostegni Ter has decided to re-introduce some non-repayable grants for certain commercial activities.

The allocated contributions will not be dedicated to every entrepreneurial activity, but some indispensable economic and non-economic requirements must be respected and, above all, it must be part of the Ateco codes established by the decree.

One of the fundamental aspects is not having declared a total revenue of more than two million euros in 2019 and having suffered a loss of at least 30% in 2021 compared to 2019 precisely.

What are the prerequisites for accessing the new non-repayable contributions of the Sostegni Ter decree

The requirements to be respected are: to be included in the Ateco codes listed (we will see them in a while); having declared revenues in 2019 of no more than 2 million euros, with a loss of 30%; obviously be registered in the business register; you must not be the recipient of disqualification sanctions or be in liquidation or find yourself already in a situation of serious economic difficulty from 2019.

The funds allocated are especially dedicated to the activities that have been forced to close and to those that have had the greatest losses: the tourism, entertainment, sports and discos sectors. (sector that has suffered most of all).

Non-repayable grants also for retail traders

In the support decree ter, the Government has also allocated non-repayable grants for retail traders. New supports are paid for these activities, depending on their ATECO code.

And it is obviously essential to have had a 30% drop in turnover by comparing 2021 with 2019. These supports will last at least until the end of March, as long as the state of emergency extended by the Government lasts.

How are the grants allocated by the government divided?

The new contributions were introduced on January 21 with the latest Sostegni ter Decree and try to help above all businesses that have been forced to close, such as discos, and for those that are still in severe crisis, such as the tourism sector.

Who knows if these crumbs of contributions will ever really help businesses that have been closed for years, such as discos, businesses with a huge drop in turnover like all those in the tourism sector. Surely they will be like in the past, a drop in the bucket.

What are the Ateco codes that will be able to receive non-repayable contributions?

With the Sostegni Ter decree, the Draghi government makes a list of specific activities that will be able to request and receive new grants, which also include retailers. The ATECO codes are as follows: 47.19, 47.30, 47.43, all activities of groups 47.5 and 47.6, 47.71, 47.72, 47.75, 47.76, 47.77, 47.78, 47.79, 47.82, 47.89 and 47.99.

Non-repayable grants can reach up to 100 thousand euros for some specific companies

Non-repayable grants up to € 100,000 for tanning companies. The new decree has allocated up to 10 million euros to support new investment programs.

The implementing decree is awaited, or instructions are awaited to allow the activities to submit an application to Invitalia and thus participate in non-repayable contributions.

But which projects can be carried out with the requested contributions? Grants can be requested when the money will be used to increase the competitiveness of companies in the tanning sector, for example sustainable investments, industrial research or experimental development..

The projects that these companies must present to Invitalia must range from 50,000 to 500,000 euros, and must necessarily be sustainable from an environmental point of view.

The objectives to be achieved for the company must be:

innovate products;

expand the range of products;

the introduction of digital content and processes;

use a circular and eco-sustainable economy;

increase know-how and encourage innovation;

In the case of tanning companies, the non-repayable contributions will be equal to 50 per cent of the eligible expenses.

Businesses must necessarily be based in Italy and must be started after the date of submission of the application and no later than 18 months from the provision for granting the grant.

Eligible expenses concern the following:

purchase of new factory machinery, plant and equipment;

software;

staff training;

purchase of real estate and construction of masonry works;

research and development up to 30%;

The application must necessarily be submitted online to Invitalia.

How should companies that want to receive non-repayable grants apply?

Having its registered office in Italy;

not having already benefited from the 2021 fashion sector bonus;

not be in liquidation or in severe economic difficulty;

not having undergone revocations and therefore not having been forced to return sums previously received by the government;

be up to date with the payment of social security contributions;

The documentation to be sent to Invitalia is the following

the exact profile of the applicant company;

description in the smallest details of the company, of the project and of the aim to be achieved;

description of the costs and expenses that will have to be incurred.

With the Sostegni Ter decree it has allocated approximately 3.5 billion. The goal is to try to help businesses that have gone into crisis with the pandemic, especially now that energy bills have also increased.

400 million euros have also been allocated to the regions.

Government aid is also dedicated to these following activities:

20 million for aquariums and theme and zoological parks;

30 million for arcades and playrooms;

40 million for sports clubs;

40 million for the entire wedding, event, Ho.Re.Ca sector;

100 million for local public transport;

100 million for the tannery sector;

111.5 million cinema and entertainment;

228 million for the entire tourism sector.

Other non-repayable grants are allocated for the following reasons

1.2 billion to help citizens and businesses with high bills;

45 million for FFP2 masks to be distributed for free in schools;

150 million for vaccine side effects; what can we say about this decision? Only 150 million for the adverse effects of the anti-covid vaccine. Small change, misery, crumbs for those who have had serious adverse damage effects.

There will no longer be layoffs for Covid, and quarantine will no longer be considered disease.

But has this support decree ter satisfied the sectors that were anxiously waiting for it?

Entrepreneurs in the tourism sector, in the renewable energy sector and so on, are all disappointed by the decree that has been passed, which even the majority parties do not like.

Now the focus is entirely on the elections for the President of the Republic, but probably in a few days the government will grant some clarification on the important aspect of grants.

All categories are on a war footing and this decree does not make anyone satisfied. Even entrepreneurs in the tourism sector not only claim that these aids are insufficient (as usual, they are always crumbs) but could also be harmful.

The tourism associations talking about a very hard blow to the sector, with devastating effects. Ordinary shock absorbers, on the other hand, do not help entrepreneurs because they force them to anticipate measuresbut given that all entrepreneurs are in severe economic difficulty from a liquidity point of view, they cannot cope with these advances.

Furthermore, for ordinary shock absorbers the bureaucracy is very long and difficult. Why not extend the Extraordinary Redundancy Fund for Covid? It is not known! As far as economic support is concerned, the increase in the Single Tourism Fund from 120 to 220 million is completely negligible given the enormous losses.