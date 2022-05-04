The government has decided: the obligation of the mask remains at work

Even if the most acute phase of the health emergency seems to have passed, the government has decided to continue with a line of caution. The executive led by Mario Draghi has confirmed until next June 30, in the workplace, the protocol on measures to combat and contain the spread of Covid-19 signed with the social partners on 6 April 2021. Therefore, the use of the mask when sharing environments.

The workers of the private sector they must wear the personal protective equipment in risky situations such as, for example, when it is not possible to respect the safety distance. And, therefore, “in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors” . But also when they are employed to the public. Different rules in public offices where, however, the protection of the nose and mouth is only recommended. This is the position that emerged from the videoconference meeting of the social partners with the Ministry of Labor, Health and Mise.

The role of trade unions

The masks, explained the Uil confederal secretary Ivana Veronese, will continue to be provided by employers as personal protective equipment but the other measures included in the protocol must also be respected. The trade unionist then added that on this front i “Company or territorial / sectoral committees will continue to play an important active role”.

The situation will be constantly monitored to understand if and how it intervenes in the near future. In fact, before 30 June, a new meeting is planned in order to carry out a further assessment that takes into account the evolution of the pandemic and the possible fallout in the next autumn. The confirmation comes from the confederal secretary of the CISL, Angelo Colombiniwho explained that the updating of the protocols will take place in mid-June with the ministries of Labor, Health, Economic Development, Inail and the social partners “because some points are obsolete, such as temperature measurement and dedicated accesses. We will decide how long to keep the tools provided”. Colombini not only remarked that the protocols “ were able to guarantee the work and safety of workers ” but he reiterated that with the position taken today it has been confirmed “the importance of using the mask where there is a promiscuous presence”.

The trade unions applaud the confirmation of a protocol they strongly desired. “It is good to maintain the validity of the Protocol as it is in all its parts, as well as a subsequent verification in June is useful” commented the confederal secretary of the CGIL Francesca Re David. For the latter it was important “that today both Inail and the Ministry of Health reiterated in their speech that the Covid risks are still present. We therefore believe it is essential that the Protocol and the committees continue to play their essential role in the face of a pandemic that is unfortunately not yet over “.