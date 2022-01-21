the government is working on it

WAITING FOR A RESPONSE – When the incentives 2022 for the car sector? And what figures are we talking about? The insiders were waiting for an answer from Palazzo Chigi, or at least a first signal, already today, but it seems that the government will give priority to the increase in bills and new refreshments for the activities affected by the anti Covid restrictions.

NOW IT’S YOUR CAR – As reported in today’s edition of the newspaper Milan FinanceHowever, the car will be the next sector to receive government support, ready to inject 450 million euros in the tank of the “old” funds for the purchase of cars with CO2 emissions up to 135 g / km. The range of vehicles, therefore, does not only include rechargeable electric or hybrid models, but more generally those with a low environmental impact, as long as they have a list price of less than 40,000 euros. This sum, apparently, should be supplemented with i 32 million of the fund onused Euro 6, which remained in the coffers of the Ministry of Economic Development on 31 December 2021 with the expiry of that initiative.

IT WILL NOT BE A LARGE BREATHABLE MEASURE – The game now revolves all around the distribution of resources and, therefore, is played onallocation of sums to each range of polluting emissions, on the amount of individual subsidies, on the price limits of the cars that fall within the bonus and, of course, on any discounts to which the dealerships will be obliged. On the duration of the measure, however, it seems obvious that the measure will have an annual horizon and will therefore expire on 31 December 2022, with resources that certainly will not be sufficient to cover the demand until that date but which, in any case, will be refinanced from time to time. based on the availability and decisions of the government.

THE MARKET CANNOT WAIT – That the contributions are on the way was repeated several times by the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who was also echoed a few days ago by his deputy, Gilberto Pichetto, who drew attention to a need also highlighted by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, and by the president of Stellantis, John Elkann. THE times, However, tighten, and to pay the consequences, once again, risks being the car market, for which a nightmare January is expected without intervention from the government.