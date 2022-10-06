“The Government needs distractions,” says Cabeza de Vaca about immigration alert and arrest warrant against him

Ciudad Victoria.- The former governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vacaaffirmed this afternoon that his defense will provide the pertinent information, in relation to the immigration alert and an arrest warrant against him.

“I found out from a SEGOB statement of an alleged arrest warrant and immigration alert against me. I am not surprised by this new broadside in political persecution, ”he tweeted her through his personal account.

García Cabeza de Vaca added that, “the Government urgently needs distractions. My defense will provide the pertinent information” .

And he added: “Enough of persecuting opponents.”

Immigration alert launched against the former governor of Tamaulipas

At the request of the Attorney General’s Office, the National Institute of Migration (INM) of the Ministry of the Interior, issued a migration alert against the former governor of Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, who recently left office.

In a statement it says that “These measures are related to an arrest warrant against him for his probable involvement in criminal acts of organized crime.”

In this way, the entry and exit movements in the national territory of the former PAN president will be monitored.

