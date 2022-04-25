The Government of Canada requested the extradition of Conor Vincent D’Monte

The Canadian government asked the United States for the extradition of the fugitive Conor Vincent D’Montewho was arrested last February in Puerto Rico, reported the federal prosecutor’s office through a motion filed last week to the Court for the District of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The motion noted that “the (federal) Department of State received a formal request for the extradition of Conor Vincent D’Monte from the Government of Canada through diplomatic channels.”

“In addition, the Department of State has received the final certified materials in support of the request for the extradition of Conor Vincent D’Monte pursuant to the treaty between the United States and Canada,” it added.

Likewise, it stated that the formal extradition request, as well as the final certified materials that support the extradition request, are under review by the United States Department of State.

“Once the Public Ministry is aware of the terms of the Department of State regarding its review of the formal request for extradition and its issuance of a formal declaration on compliance with the requirements of the Treaty, the Public Ministry will present another informative motion before the court”he claimed.

Last March, the federal magistrate Marshall Morgan ordered that he remain in prison pending an extradition request from the Canadian government.

Once the prosecution presents the request, it will be up to D’Monte’s defense to determine whether or not to contest before the magistrate whether or not he is the person who is in the extradition request.

D’Monte is charged with conspiracy and murder in the first degree. for events that occurred in 2009 in the city of Vancouver, Canada, where he is suspected of trafficking arms and drugs with the British Columbia chapter of the United Nations criminal organization.

According to the authorities, D’Monte had been living in Puerto Rico for several years under the false identity of “Johnathan Williams” and worked with an organization dedicated to the conservation of bees and the distribution of honey called The Karma Honey Project, for which he came to visit Strength.