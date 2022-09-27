The Government of Castilla-La Mancha awards new Nuclear Medicine equipment for the hospitals of Toledo, Ciudad Real, Cuenca and Guadalajara – Castilla-La Mancha

With this resolution, progress is made in the project of the Government of Emiliano García-Page so that all the provinces of Castilla-La Mancha have a Nuclear Medicine service once the works of the large hospitals are completed.

The investment is close to 9.5 million euros and is part of the INVEAT Plan promoted by the Ministry of Health and which is financed with European funds Next Generation EU, to advance in the improvement of the diagnostic and treatment capacity of the National System of Health.

Toledo, September 27, 2022.– The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has awarded the purchase of four new PET-CT equipment for the Nuclear Medicine services of the Toledo, Ciudad Real, Cuenca and Guadalajara hospitals.

The investment, only in PET-CT, is close to 9.5 million and is part of the High Technology Investment Plan (INVEAT), promoted by the Ministry of Health and financed with Next Generation EU funds, to advance in improving the diagnostic and treatment capacity of the National Health System.

The incorporation of this health technology “places us at the forefront of Europe” from the technological point of view in Nuclear Medicine and also “equates us with the international ratios of PET-CT with respect to the population served, improving patient access to this technique so important in many diseases”, explained the director of the Nuclear Medicine Coordination Unit in Castilla-La Mancha, Ángel Soriano.

The acquired equipment has a technology called digital that improves its diagnostic capacity, reducing examination times and significantly reducing radiation to patients. The pathologies that benefit from this technology cover a wide range, not only in oncology but also in neurology, cardiology, vascular and fundamentally infectious-inflammatory processes, Dr. Soriano has specified.

With this resolution, progress is made in the project of the Government of Emiliano García-Page so that all the provinces of Castilla-La Mancha have a Nuclear Medicine service once the works of the large hospitals are completed.

The new hospitals in Toledo and Cuenca incorporate Nuclear Medicine services and Guadalajara, with its important reform, also incorporates a nuclear medicine service. From the Regional Nuclear Medicine Unit, Soriano said, “we have standardized the equipment and benefits so that patients have the best technology in their reference hospitals in a similar way, regardless of where they reside”.

Toledo Hospital

In the case of the University Hospital of Toledo, the Nuclear Medicine service is, together with Radiotherapy Oncology and Radiophysics and Radiological Protection, one of the three new specialties that has been added to the portfolio of services with the opening of the new center. The Nuclear Medicine service is expected to start its journey at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023 as the technology is incorporated.

The investment in equipment for this year exceeds four million euros and includes the awarded PET CT and two SPECT-CT equipment. By 2023, the investment amounts to 4.5 million for the acquisition of a PET-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI).

Ciudad Real, a benchmark in Nuclear Medicine

The Nuclear Medicine Service of the General University Hospital of Ciudad Real is a regional and national benchmark. Currently, it has two PET-CT equipment, three gamma cameras, a densitometer and two probes. The new equipment will replace the older PET-CT whose useful life has exceeded the years recommended according to European guidelines. The second team was incorporated in 2019 with an investment from the regional government of more than 1.8 million euros.

In this way, the Ciudad Real Nuclear Medicine service improves its care capacity and can undertake a greater volume of studies. It is a more advanced technology that allows more complex studies to be carried out, improve workflows, reduce radiation doses to patients and professionals, as well as improve image quality, increase the field of view and incorporate the possibility to carry out new processes with the consequent reduction in care delay.

