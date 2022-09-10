The Government of Cuba, in its darkest hour

For the classical Greeks, a crisis (krinein) was a situation of profound, uncertain, sudden and violent changes, with hardly reversible consequences that transcend the conjunctural. In 1959 the Revolution began in Cuba, which is a crisis and a tragedy.

But in that chronically difficult period, there have been moments of extreme aggravation, as the first years of the Revolutionthe last five years of the 70s, and mainly, the 90s. Now, since 2017, that perpetual crisis is getting worse again.

What if, we are still far from the hole that, cynically, Fidel Castro called “Special Period”Well, comparatively, today there is plenty of swimming compared to those years when there was no transportation, alumbrones were the norm and people literally went blind from hunger.

However, even though the situation has not deteriorated as much as it did 30 years ago, there have already been more and bigger protests than in the 1990s, so it can be stated categorically that Castroism is in its darkest hour. Let’s see why.

rate of worsening

What Fidel Castro underpinned his reign by turning Cuba into a Soviet aircraft carrierthe geostrategic readjustment after Gorbachev caused the crisis of the 90s to fall suddenly, unlike the present one, which is a slow decline.

Remember that the worst tortures are not those that cause the most immediate pain, but those that wallow in an inexorable and increasing sadistic suffering. A quick event, however hard it may be, allows, after acceptance, a psychological accommodation; while a progressive event makes such a psychological adjustment difficult, because each time it seems that the worst is happening, it gets even worse, making it impossible to avoid, apart from the crisis itself, constant frustration.

This slow-motion recession, like the martyrdom of the Chinese gout, irritates the people more than the abrupt depression that followed.

Trauma

In the 1990s, even those who lived through the crises prior to the artificial boom of the second half of the 1980s, did not imagine how much worse the country could get, no one foresaw the levels of impoverishment that would be reached. The predominant emotion was surprise.

Today, a majority of Cubans traumatized by the Special Period, know to what extent the economy could deteriorate…and that scares them. There is no longer any surprise, the predominant emotion is the fear of returning to that, a fear that occasionally exceeds that generated by the repressive organs.

maelstrom of changes

The political and economic reforms during the Special Period, although largewere much slower, shallower and more reversible than the current ones.

Today’s changes, still slow compared to what was done in the 90s, are a maelstrom, and remember that the maelstrom of reforms in the USSR, which a priori seemed controllable by the CPSU, unleashed a cascade of social and economic transformations that they escaped the control of that mafia and oppressive party.

The PCC knows that they are walking on a razor’s edge, not even they themselves could say how far they can transform the model without losing control, that’s why they grope, and when you grope… you can fall.

propaganda wear

If then the internal debacle could be justified as an effect of the Soviet collapse, an event apparently exogenous to the Castro model, today’s excuses with the US “blockade” at the forefront, are questioned by a general consensus —that neither the administrators themselves of Raúl Castro can hide—about the congenital unsustainability of the Castro model. People don’t believe.

no ideology

In the 90s, the sacrifice was to “save socialism”, which was to save Fidel, but today the model, clearly, evolves towards a capitalism of compadres totally removed from the Marxist-Stalinist principles that shaped Castroism.

There is a transition from a very ideological regime —in image— that only had to show itself the owner of the doctrine, to a pragmatic one, which needs to prove its worth through palpable results, or impose itself by force, which is always a weakness.

Loyalty Factor

The majority of Cubans —even among those who opposed him— admired Fidel, many adored him and exonerated him of everything. Fidel was a leader. If we add the leadership of all the current rulers, including the heir Raúl, we do not reach half of what the founding dictator maintained throughout his life. Cubans without Fidel “hold on” much less.

Decapitalization

The Special Period was reached with an immense accumulation of productive capital (machinery, infrastructure, industry), since the Soviet era left trucks, tractors, thermoelectric plants, trains, ships, agricultural machinery, irrigation, dams, factories and other capital goods, in a country that still had passable streets and houses without cracks.

Very little remains of that, the vast majority —starting with the sugar industry, the fishing fleet and industry and agriculture in general— is decimated by 30 years of use without adequate amortization or replacement.

Even supposing that Castroism mutates towards an efficient system (which is a lot to assume!) andn Cuba there is very little with which to work and produceand what is there is old and obsolete.

Foreign investment

In these 30 years, Castroism has removed the mask of reliable partner several times. Hundreds of investors left the Island with badly paid debts, and thousands of projects did not prosper because the Government always subordinates the economy to its private interests.

Fewer and fewer foreign capitalists attend, when Castroism promises “legal security.” Who wants to invest in a country with such a history of impunity and arbitrariness, which also continues to foment its enmity with the US?

Diaspora

Unlike in the 1990s, and more and more, the emigrants are aware of being, with their money, feeding the monster that expelled them from Cuba and holds their relatives hostage, and although only a tiny minority will refrain from helping their loved ones, many already limit or condition their help and refuse to invest in the Island.

The village

The totalitarianism that Fidel implanted with premeditation, treachery and the support of the unconscious masses, completely annulled a previously lively civil society. The innumerable funerary pantheons of fraternal, professional, regional, religious, student, worker, union or political societies that are in the Colón cemetery, speak of that civility that was truncated, and until very recently submerged in paranoia. But that policeman that every Cuban carries inside is shrinking, and the people today, as it never was in the 90s, is a political actor, even tiny, but in effervescence.

The previous ten points, among others, point to the fact that, although as a commentator nicknamed Captain Nemo says, before “we lived through a brutal special period, and we endured it”… Today it is different.

Castroism was left with nothing to offer. The “social contract” that cements its future is no longer based on ideology or the “achievements” of the revolution, but on its ability to improve the economy, and if it doesn’t do it quickly, the people will get even more fed up with a hollow leadership, exercised by obese men who do not lose power, whose children boast unthinkable luxuries for ordinary Cubans.

But no matter how dark its hour is, Castroism is a bad weed, and the bad weed does not succumb on its own, to eradicate it, you have to uproot it, fumigate its remains and burn the remains. That weeding—a political process that is never violent—has not yet begun, but as this crisis continues to worsen, the more Cubans will want to clear the weeds in order to sow a new future.