The government of Nigeria has removed a Twitter block that has been in effect for more than seven months

On Wednesday, the government of Nigeria lifted a block on the Twitter social network that had been in place for more than seven months. Information Minister Lai Mohammed imposed this last June, accusing Twitter of harming the country with its activities. He did not specify in what sense, but the decision had been linked to the role played by the social network in the anti-government protests that had taken place in the country.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government said it had lifted the block, originally arranged “until a later date”, after reaching an agreement with Twitter that includes, among other things, the opening of an office in Nigeria and a management of the contents. that it is “in line with Nigerian law” (it is not clear what this means).

In the days leading up to the imposition of the blockade, Twitter had deleted a tweet in which Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari threatened to suppress the protests of some secessionists, and the previous year on Twitter the large and participatory protests against the police had been organized. The then CEO of the social network Jack Dorsey had also made donations to the groups that organized them, and Twitter had created a special emoji for tweets dedicated to the events.

Twitter is usable again in Nigeria since midnight today. In the past seven months, however, various users had continued to use the platform through virtual private networks (VPNs), those that allow you to pretend that your device is connected from another country than the one you are in.

– Read also: The Twitter blockade in Nigeria