The Government publishes the list of dead firefighters at the scene of the fire in Matanzas

The Cuban Government released the identity of the 14 firefighters who died 12 days ago at the scene of the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Baseafter affirming that out of respect for the families that information could not be revealed.

the official newspaper Granma released the names, positions and photos of the deceased on the night of August 6, when the first damaged fuel tank exploded, according to testimonies from other firefighters present at the scene. But He avoided publishing the age of the victims.

The skeletal remains of these people could not be recognized by the researchers who worked at the site. until Wednesday, due to the degree of incineration they presented. But Even at the conclusion of that investigation, the authorities withheld the identity of the deceased.

Among the dead are four young soldiers between the ages of 19 and 21. Several of them who were doing military service as firefighters, and their presence at the scene of the incident has been harshly criticized by many Cubans, who have accused the authorities of irresponsibility.

As a result, a campaign demanding the abolition of Compulsory Military Service in Cuba has gained strength on social networks.

However, according to Granma“the control and extinction of the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base constituted a heroic act in which personal and collective courage prevailed and meant a new epic for our people.”

The government decreed two days of official mourning for the victims of the fire from Thursday morning to Friday night, “as a tribute to those who fell in the line of duty,” the official note said.

Likewise, the office of Miguel Díaz-Canel reported that the funeral services will be held on Friday.

The deceased are:

Adriano Rodríguez Gutiérrez, soldier, Matanzas.

Andy Mitchel Ramos Sotolongo, first lieutenant, Havana.

Areskys Quintero Orta, captain, Mayabeque.

Dios del Nazco Vargas, first non-commissioned officer, Matanzas.

Fabián Naranjo Núñez, soldier, Matanzas.

Leo Alejandro Doval Pérez de Prado, soldier, Matanzas.

Luis Angel Alvarez Leyva, Matanzas.

Luis Raul Aguilar Zamora, Havana.

Michel Rodríguez Roman, soldier, Mayabeque.

Osley Marante Guerra, Havana.

Osmani Blasco Sosa, Mayabeque.

Pablo Angel Lopez Martell, Matanzas.

Raciel Alonso Martínez Naranjo, Havana.

Rolando Oviedo Sosa, Mayabeque.

This group places the preliminary death toll at 16since they are joined by the first water tank operator Juan Carlos Santana Garrido, from the Camilo Cienfuegos Oil Refinery Fire Department, and the young officer Elier Manuel Correa Aguilar, professional fire truck chief at the Airport Command of Matanzas, of which the majority of the dead were part.

The incident also leaves 132 injured, of which 17 remain hospitalizedthree of them reported in critical condition.