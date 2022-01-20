The Government renews the car incentives: new eco-bonus!

Since September last year, the incentives for cars, especially for those electric, have been at the center of political and parliamentary discussion. The continuous running out of these bonuses, with an unexpectedly lively market even in a pandemic period, has put the government in difficulty and created paradoxical situations.

It was therefore reasonable to expect, as announced by the Ministry of Economic Development, that these incentives would receive in the finance law an adequate fund to be not only renewed, but made stable and structural. The auto market, which is currently suffering from both the pandemic and the global trade crisis, was in dire need of it.

However, these incentives have not been renewed. In the financial there is no mention of a fund to encourage the purchase of low-polluting cars, and this risks curbing sales in an irreparable way. In fact, electric cars cost much more than traditional ones, and consumers are unlikely to willingly take on mthousands of eurosif not tens of thousands, of difference.

The risk, highlighted by many associations of producers and consumers, it is that of a real collapse of the market, in particular of the electricity market which in recent years has caused a continuous increase in the volume of sales with very high percentages. For this reason, the government would be considering reintroducing the eco-bonus with new incentives, in order to continue to favor the transition towards the mobility of the future.

Consumers are pushing for a renewal of the incentives also in the face of the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. Green and Diesel have caught up record prices due to the generalized increase in the price of energy, which is also affecting bills.

Ecobonus, the troubled history of car incentives

It was September 2021 when, for the first time, to the government’s undisguised surprise, the incentives for car electrified (nomenclature that includes electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars) ended prematurely.

The market had unexpectedly exploded, with an increase of over 200% of sales over previous years. At the same price, or even spending a little more in certain cases, Italian consumers preferred electric over traditional engines. This peak in sales, also favored by the spread of charging stations throughout the country, had however created a paradoxical situation.

The eco-incentives that the second Conte government he had allocated, in fact, they did not include only the electric motors, but also the less polluting traditional ones, albeit to a lesser extent. The system was designed with funds divided into watertight compartments. So a certain amount of money had been allocated for electrified vehicles and another for petrol and diesel ones, completely independently.

After the summer, however, the fund for electric cars, hybrids and plug-in hybrids had completely sold out. The result was that for several weeks the only eco-bonuses available to buy a car in Italy were those linked to the most polluting engines, while zero-emission cars could only be bought at full price.

Several times during the autumn, the government tried to patch this situation by injecting new funds into the eco-bonus for electrified vehicles. But whenever a new wave of funds came in, it ran out within days, if not in less than 24 hours, testifying to the very strong demand for electric vehicles that has developed in Italy in the last two years.

Ecobonus, what happened to the financial incentives?

Extension upon extension the incentives for electric cars have reached the financial maneuver. Everyone, both consumers and producers, expected that such a volatile situation would be resolved in a structural way. The solution was a better incentive system, which would guarantee a transfer of funds in case of exhaustion of the bonuses for less polluting vehicles.

Upon approval, however, every good resolution expressed by the ministry for economic development was disregarded. No mention of the eco-bonus for cars, neither electrified nor traditional. Not even a euro for one of the sectors with the greatest impact on Italian GDP, and crucial for the ecological transition.

This despite the fact that the deputy minister for economic development Gilberto Picchetto, at the head of the ministry’s automotive table, had guaranteed an allocation for the sector within the maneuver. The government, as the minister himself explained, however, found itself in the situation of having to divert funds to another cause, in particular to interventions to calm energy prices and reduce electricity and gas bills.

In the financial sector, not only the eco-bonuses were lost, but also the whole bonus-malus system and the eco-tax that discouraged the purchase of more polluting vehicles. It is not excluded that the measures may be extended at the last minute, during the approval of the milleproioghe decree, the law that allows the extension of numerous temporary measures that guarantee the functioning of various regulations.

Ecobonus, the incentives will return in 2022

The total absence of eco-bonuses to support the automotive sector has caused obvious reactions both among consumer associations and especially among those of manufacturers. The first to speak about it was Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantisthe group that brings together FCA and PSA, manufacturers of the Fiat and Citroen brands.

Tavares he spared no attacks on the government, immediately fielding the high cost of electric technologies as an argument for incentives, and effectively threatening a restructuring should sales drop:

“Electric car technologies currently cost 50 percent higher than traditional ones. Obviously, we cannot pass this cost on fully to consumers, especially the middle class, because they would stop buying. At the same time we cannot operate at a loss, because we would be forced to restructure the activities and this would be relevant social repercussions“

Of the same opinion it is the Unrae, the association that brings together the manufacturers of commercial vehicles in Italy. This segment of the sector is also severely hit by the crisis and the lack of incentives for electric vehicles. Unrae points out that Italy remains the only country in the European Union that does not have incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles.

“In a European context, where the incentive plans launched in France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy stands out among the major markets as the only one not to have provided any resources for the automotive sector. For 2022 alone, between Pnrr and Budget Laws, Germany has allocated 2,100 million euros, France 1,245 million and Spain 619 million euros. “

The Deputy Minister for Economic Development Picchetto intervened again to reassure producers and consumers. The Forza Italia senator assured that the ministry is working to reintroduce the incentives, but it is still to be determined what the figures will be made available to the sector for this year. However, it will hardly be a structural intervention, e we will continue on the same “experimental” track as in previous years.

Ecobonus, does the market collapse without incentives?

But what can be the real impact of the end of incentives on the automobile market. Obviously a drop in sales is to be expected, but to quantify this decline, we must look above all to the electrified segment.

Electric, hybrid and plug-in mocks are in fact the only ones that have reversed the decline in registrations in recent years. If at the beginning of 2021 they represented only 6% of the total number of cars sold, thanks to the incentives are now 13%if we consider the data updated to December 2021.

The problem is therefore twofold. Not only could a decline in the registration of electric cars be disastrous for the braking it would cause in the sector, but also because it would clip the wings of the only segment in strong growth of the whole automotive sector.

If we add to this the threats from the CEO of Stellantis Tavares, and therefore the possible repercussions that a drop in sales of electric cars could have on jobs in Italian factories, the picture could become very complex. The conversion of the Fiat plant in Termoli also enters the discussion in a so-called gigafactory, an automobile battery manufacturing plant.

Ecobonus, new records for the price of gasoline

One of the reasons why electric engines are overtaking traditional ones in sales growth is also the increase in the price of gasoline. In recent months, expensive energy and the rise in the price of oil have made themselves felt at the petrol pump, pushing fuel at unprecedented prices.

According to data from the fuel observatory of the ministry of economic development, the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane have also risen this week. The green has gone beyond € 1.75 per liter, with diesel at ten cents less.

While LPG limits the increases to a few cents and is still below 0.85 euros per liter, methane sets new records. Since the beginning of this crisis, methane has been the fuel that has seen the most radical increases, more than doubling its price. If before expensive energy a cubic meter of methane cost less than one euro per liter, now it is close to two, with peaks of € 1,995.