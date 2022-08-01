The government returns $85.2 million in federal funds to help pay for housing, water and electricity

The government of Puerto Rico returned, on June 30, $85.2 million, of the $325 million it received last year for the Rental Assistance Program, which provides help for the payment of arrears in rented housing and electricity and water, revealed the administrator of the Public Housing Administration (AVP), Alexander Salgado.

Salgado explained that the return of the $85.2 million was the product of an evaluation by the federal government to identify precisely how much money was necessary to provide the benefit to Puerto Ricans.

“The return was carried out by the Department of Finance, which is the recipient of the funds. The date for return is June 30 and, to my understanding, that procedure has already been carried out “said the official.

Salgado, however, assured that there are still funds available.

The program began in July of last year with the allocation of $325 million from the federal government under what was called the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. In September, the AVP announced that it had to return -at the end of that month- to the federal authorities the money it received and did not use, but it was agreed to do the review last April.

“We have been in conversation with the federal government. To date, we have funds to be able to provide assistance, according to the requests we are receiving, until September of this year”he emphasized.

This program provides help to meet the payment of housing rent and electricity and drinking water services in arrears since April 2020.

Salgado reported that Puerto Rico received a second allocation of funds, also through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, but under a different law.

“It’s $305 million. Of that item, there is 40% that the law establishes that is made immediately available to the jurisdiction and, later, the remaining 60% is available according to need”Salgado specified.

“The most important thing is that these funds are available until 2027 or until they last. It is the same program, but with two games”he added.

When asked how the federal government, on the one hand, claims unused money from the program and, on the other hand, allocates more funds to it, Salgado explained that the first allocation was given as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be available until September 30th. Meanwhile, the second is available “long term”.

At the moment, the official specified, they have received 94,308 applications for the program and 65,642 have been approved. This entailed the disbursement of $194.8 million of the approved funds. He detailed that $148 million have been paid in aid for the payment of rent and another $46.8 million were to pay for water and/or electricity.

What are the chances that the government of Puerto Rico will also have to return money from that second allocation of funds?, he was questioned.

“I would have to say there is always a chance. I could not tell you right now because it is a second program that allows you to extend it through an additional term”answered.

The help provided by this program was expanded this year for homeless people and also for anyone who has arrears in rent or payment of water and/or electricity. The government would pay up to a maximum of 15 months in arrears, from April 2020.

It was also agreed with the Court Administration Office (OAT) to identify eviction cases pending in the courts that could qualify to participate in the program. The official did not specify how many cases have benefited from this initiative.

The Emergency Rent Payment Program will pay up to 200% of the reasonable rent in the applicant’s municipality determined by the federal Department of Housing, based on a table whose amount varies by town and the number of rooms in the property.

Salgado attributed the return of part of the money assigned to the income limits that it establishes since incomes are lower in Puerto Rico than in the United States, which “affects the pace of spending, which is slower.”

“The call remains the same: those people who need to pay their rent and their utilities that they can request, do so”Salgado noted.

Help can be requested on the page www.ayudaparaturenta.com or by calling 787-759-1888.