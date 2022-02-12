The government sells Ita Airways, who are the buyers in pole position – Il Tempo





This time we are serious about the privatization of Alitalia (renamed Ita since October). There are already famous buyers. In pole position is the MSC-Lufthansa consortium which on 24 January officially declared its interest. In the background, the Americans of Delta who have declared that they are in close contact with the company’s executives. In the last few hours, Air France-KLM would be added. But above all there is the government’s determination to arrive at the definition of a game that has been dragging on for at least 15 years and in the meantime has cost about ten billion. The government, in fact, has approved a Dpcm that indicates the path for the sale. This was illustrated by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco specifying that, at least in the first phase, the State will keep a minority share, but not a controlling one. The residual shareholding can then be subsequently sold. “We have interested parties”, Franco recalled, “however there is no predetermined schedule on the times”.

The authorization to open the sales procedure is an important step because it allows potential buyers to enter the so-called data room, that is, to see the company’s accounts and analyze its prospects. In this way, possible buyers will be able to study a suitable offer and understand how to make the company profitable, which at the moment is still very weak: between October 15 and December 31, Ita recorded 86 million in revenues, but has already lost 170 million. According to initial estimates, the company’s value should be between 1.2 and 1.4 billion. On January 31, the Ita Airways board of directors was unable to make the data available to MSC and Lufthansa precisely because there was no government authorization. In essence, the Dpcm will open negotiations that will be publicly available and non-discriminatory: it means that all airlines must be given the opportunity to submit offers. In the field there is the proposal of the MSC group of the Aponte family in combination with the Germans of Lufthansa. But in the last few days the interest of Air-France -Klm has been registered. The fear is not only that of seeing the German group strengthen even more but also of losing the Italian partner in the code sharing agreement just reached on the rich transatlantic routes.